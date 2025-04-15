How does IP rotation work?

IP rotation does a simple yet vital thing – it assigns a new IP for every request you make. Rotating proxies are highly effective for simulating large numbers of real-time connections from different users. By choosing rotating proxies, you can send thousands of connection requests and be sure that the server rotates IPs every time.

If you're running some tasks that require keeping the same IP longer, you can use sticky sessions. With Decodo’s proxies, you can keep the same IP for 1, 10, 30, or 60 minutes, or set a custom duration of up to 24 hours, depending on your needs.

Our rotating proxy service has convenient backconnect nodes for the whole pool or location-targeted IP pools. For instance, you can use thousands of residential US proxies by connecting to a single backconnect node for US-targeted IPs. According to the same logic, you can reach any country, state, or city worldwide. To learn how to deal with endpoints, read our short explanation with examples.