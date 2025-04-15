Back to blog
What Are Rotating Proxies and Why Should You Use Them?

A rotating proxy is a server that automatically changes the user’s IP address after each connection or at set intervals. This proxy rotation is handy when you need a different IP address with every request. In this guide, we’ll explore what rotating proxies are, how they work, and their common use cases, including web scraping and multi-accounting.

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 02, 2024

7 min read

What is a rotating proxy?

A rotating proxy is a proxy server that automatically switches the user's IP address after every connection or after a set period. It ensures that each connection appears to be coming from a different device or location. This dynamic IP rotation offers heightened anonymity, making it challenging for websites to detect or block the user. People use rotating proxies for web scraping, ad verification, market research, multi-accounting, and other purposes. There are three main rotating proxy types: residential, datacenter, and mobile.

Why use rotating proxies?

Rotating proxies can be handy for various use cases, including load testing, web scraping, managing multiple social media accounts, and the list goes on. There are endless possibilities where to use rotating proxies, and here are some of their benefits:

  • Spreading requests over millions of IPs. The bigger the provider's IP pool, the greater the chance you have to scale your tasks by routing your requests via different IPs.
  • Overcoming blocks and CAPTCHAs. Rotating IP addresses for each request lowers your chances of getting banned from the targeted sites.
  • Improving anonymity and security. Constantly changing your IP makes it harder for anyone to track you down. Rotating proxies become your shield against various attacks.

How does IP rotation work?

IP rotation does a simple yet vital thing – it assigns a new IP for every request you make. Rotating proxies are highly effective for simulating large numbers of real-time connections from different users. By choosing rotating proxies, you can send thousands of connection requests and be sure that the server rotates IPs every time.

If you're running some tasks that require keeping the same IP longer, you can use sticky sessions. With Decodo’s proxies, you can keep the same IP for 1, 10, 30, or 60 minutes, or set a custom duration of up to 24 hours, depending on your needs.

Our rotating proxy service has convenient backconnect nodes for the whole pool or location-targeted IP pools. For instance, you can use thousands of residential US proxies by connecting to a single backconnect node for US-targeted IPs. According to the same logic, you can reach any country, state, or city worldwide. To learn how to deal with endpoints, read our short explanation with examples.

The main rotating proxy IP types

You can equip three main types of rotating proxies: rotating datacenter proxies, rotating residential proxies, rotating mobile proxies, and rotating ISP proxies. Here's what you should know about each of them:

  • Rotating datacenter proxies are IP addresses provided by data centers. They're fast, reliable, and affordable, making them popular for eCommerce market research, SEO research, browsing the net, and adding an extra layer of security. These proxies are best for users who need a large number of IP addresses and don’t require precise geo-location targeting.
  • Rotating residential proxies come with IPs from real desktop and mobile devices that are connected to local networks. They're a bit slower than datacenter proxies, but they make up for it with their precise geo-location targeting and can be used for a wider range of cases like web scraping, multiple account management, ad verification, price comparison, and much more.
  • Rotating mobile proxies assign IPs from mobile devices connected to cellular networks. Although they're a pricier option, they have the highest success rate among all proxy types and have a near-to-zero chance of getting detected by even the most sophisticated anti-proxy software. Mobile proxies are great when managing multiple eCommerce or social media accounts, running ads, testing apps, power automation tools, or simply browsing the web.
  • Rotating ISP proxies are IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). They combine the authenticity of residential IPs with the stability of datacenter IPs, offering an advantageous solution for users running traffic-intensive tasks or accessing well-equipped websites with anti-bot software. They’re excellent for managing multiple accounts, eCommerce market research, SEO research, browsing, and more.

How to use rotating proxies?

Using rotating proxies is straightforward, but there are a few key steps and considerations to ensure you're set up for success.

  • Choose a reputable provider. Ensure the provider offers reliable proxies with good uptime and a large IP pool.
  • Set rotation settings. Configure how often your IPs rotate – either per request or at set intervals.
  • Copy the proxy endpoint. Get the provided proxy endpoint and use it for seamless IP rotation.
  • Integrate with your code. Add the proxy details to your script or tool.
  • Monitor performance. Keep an eye on proxy speed and success rates to avoid issues.
  • Rotate smartly. Choose a rotation frequency that matches your use case, avoiding suspicious patterns.

At the end of the day, the most important decision you have to make here is to select a proxy provider that won’t let you down. Without a quality provider, even the best setup can fall short, so make sure you invest in one that offers strong performance and consistent service.

The best rotating proxies

Looking for effective yet affordable rotating proxy services? We hear you and have solutions that work wonders. Our proxy pool comprises 125M+ rotating residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies. Here’s how our offering stands out from the competition:

  • Our residential rotating proxies' average response time is one of the best in the industry – <0.5 seconds, according to Proxyway's research.
  • Datacenter proxies are responding even faster, at <0.3 seconds, according to our speed test, and you can choose Pay per IP or Pay per GB plan options.
  • Proxyway’s research shows that Decodo residential IPs have the best IP reputation and one of the highest success rates in the market – 99.68%.
  • Our Pay As You Go option lets you buy as many residential and mobile proxy GBs as you need without a subscription.
  • Our pool of 10M+ mobile proxies has the highest success rate in the industry (99.48%), over 700 mobile carriers, iOS and Android filtering, and other advanced features.
  • Shared ISP proxies from premium ISP and ASN providers with a rapid response time of <0.3 seconds.

In a nutshell

Rotating proxies are an excellent solution, considering how much time and effort they can save you. If you're ready to optimize your IP rotation process, check out our best value offers for residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies. And if you still have any questions about how proxies work or the best tools for your use case, drop a line to our always-online tech support team.

Frequently asked questions

What is proxy rotation?

Proxy rotation is the process of automatically changing your IP address at set intervals or after each connection. It makes users appear as though they're accessing sites from different devices or locations. This technique enhances anonymity and can help bypass CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and other restrictions. For example, if a website limits the number of requests that can be made from a single IP, a rotating proxy can let you make more requests by switching to a new IP address each time.


At Decodo, you can rotate residential and mobile proxies with each request or stick with the same IP for 1, 10, 30, or 60 minutes, as well as set a custom duration of up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, you can rotate our datacenter proxy and ISP proxy IPs with each request.

What is a rotating proxy service?

A rotating proxy service allows users to get a changing IP. Unlike a static proxy service, which provides an IP address that remains the same, a rotating proxy service automatically switches the IPs.

Should I use sticky or rotating proxies?

The answer depends on your use case. Sticky proxies allow keeping the static IP address longer, while rotating proxies automatically switch IPs with each request or at the selected time frame. Sticky proxies are useful if you need a consistent IP address for a longer period of time, like managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts, whereas rotating proxies can be helpful if you need to make a large number of requests or want to avoid being detected or blocked by a website when scraping or running automated SEO tasks.

What is the fastest rotating proxy?

Our datacenter proxies offer the fastest response time, clocking in at under 0.3 seconds. However, depending on your use case, speed isn’t always the top priority. For instance, our residential proxies are almost as fast, with response times under 0.5 seconds, and they provide better privacy if staying completely undetected by anti-proxy protection is what you need.

What is a proxy list?

Proxy lists are a group of available proxies that can be integrated into various tools. Those lists include IP addresses, ports, protocol, anonymity, and uptime information. Usually, you can choose between free, open, and private proxy lists depending on the level of security and anonymity you require.

How to get a proxy list?

There are a few ways to get proxy lists. Here's a couple of them:


  • Surfing the web for free proxy lists. However, we don't recommend free proxies if you're serious about your personal data. Their performance is often poor, IPs are compromised, and there's a big chance that the provider will collect your data, such as cookies, browsing history, or even credit card information.
  • Purchasing a proxy list from the provider. When you research and find the provider that best matches your needs, you can buy a proxy server subscription to gain access to a vast IP pool. Trusted providers take care of a massive IP pool, top-notch speed, and great uptime, so you can run your online activities without worry.

Are free proxy lists safe?

If you're starting to dig into a proxy topic, you might feel tempted to start with free proxy lists. However, we recommend staying away from them at any cost. They're almost always malicious proxies with a sugar-coated label. 

Seriously, most free proxies don't allow HTTPS connections, meaning your data isn't encrypted, and you "pay" for those IPs by disclosing your personal information to third parties. Even if there's no shady side behind the free proxy lists, they're often overused and highly sluggish. Therefore, it's always better to use quality rotating proxies as a less time-consuming and safer alternative.

Proxy lists vs. rotating proxy service – what should I choose?

Proxy lists are an alternative to rotating IP sessions. It's an old-school way to integrate IPs into your software. There are different types of them – free, public, or private – and the effectiveness and safety of IPs will depend upon which list you choose. Still, using a rotating proxy service would probably be more effective because of several reasons:


  • There's no need to gather thousands of IPs;
  • Proxy uptime isn't a thing you should worry about;
  • You can forget about importing proxy lists or dealing with “dead” IPs.

