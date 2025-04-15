Explore the best IPRoyal alternatives

IPRoyal may not offer the most extensive pool or the highest quality, but it's known for being one of the more budget-friendly services. If you're looking for alternatives that provide better performance without emptying your treasure coffers, this list of the top 5 IPRoyal alternatives in 2025 offers some excellent options to consider:

1. Decodo

Starting from humble beginnings in 2018, Decodo has rapidly grown into the most efficient proxy solution on the market. Now a leading provider, it offers high-quality IPs and services, making it the top alternative to IPRoyal.

With 125M+ IPs spanning over 195 locations, Decodo offers residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies with impressive features like country, city-level, and even ZIP code-level targeting, high speeds of <0.3s per request, versatile scraping tools, and various scraping APIs – all backed by stellar customer tech support. It also ranks as the #1 proxy provider in IP quality, ensuring you get the best proxies without the risk of rate-limitations or bans.

You might expect such a prestigious company to charge a premium, but you'd be surprised to find that it's actually quite the opposite. For instance, while IPRoyal offers residential proxy services at $1.75 per GB, Decodo is only slightly higher at $2.20 per GB. Essentially, you’d be swapping an extra pack of gum for excellent value in proxy services.

Proxyway, a trusted source for proxy provider reviews, gives Decodo an impressive 9.3/10 rating and considers it the best balance of features and price. It's also the 4-year consecutive winner of the Best Value Provider award!

Ultimately, the best way to decide is to experience it yourself. Hop in, as Decodo offers a 3-day free trial for residential proxies to get a taste of the best wine in the kingdom.

2. Bright Data

Just close behind Decodo, shining like the jewels on a golden crown is Bright Data. It's one of the best enterprise proxy service providers and an excellent option for those seeking to expand their operations to a higher level.

Bright Data provides various services, including residential, datacenter, mobile, and ISP proxies. It boasts one of the largest proxy pools in the industry, offering extensive global coverage with IPs from numerous countries. On top of that, Bright Data provides many tools and solutions – its dashboard integrates various functionalities, including web unblockers, browsers, scrapers, APIs, and datasets, all in one place.

Of course, premium services don't come cheap, and that's likely the main downside of Bright Data compared to IPRoyal. Residential proxies start at $5.88 per GB with Bright Data, a significant increase from IPRoyal's offer of just $1.75 per GB. However, the exceptional value and features you receive with Bright Data justify the higher cost, providing superior value for the investment.

3. Rayobyte

Rayobyte feels comfy. Their slogan, "real IPs, real devices, real people," gives a sense of familiarity, which might resonate for some with IPRoyal’s small, customer-focused approach.

Rayobyte's IP addresses are sourced from real household devices with real ISPs behind them. These are the best proxies you can find, as they're the most reliable and authentic, ensuring that any websites you visit won't suspect you're behind a proxy.

According to Proxyway, it's made the most significant progress in the past year among other competitors. While a veteran in the industry, it continues to evolve and improve, so you know you're a part of something that isn't going to give up soon.

Rayobyte offers you a choice between pay-as-you-go options and a monthly subscription, with the former starting at just $2.4 per GB. While it doesn't quite beat the low prices of IPRoyal, it's an excellent choice for those looking for a friend, not just a provider.

4. NetNut

NetNut, an Israel-based proxy provider established in 2017, is an excellent alternative to IPRoyal. It’s an ideal choice for users scaling up to larger projects that demand unlimited and infinite scalability.

Unlike many competitors, NetNut operates through direct ISP connections rather than relying solely on peer-to-peer networks, resulting in faster speeds and greater reliability. Its proxies provide uninterrupted, stable connections with minimal latency, making it a standout option for businesses seeking the best performance.

If you're looking for more than just proxies, NetNut’s scraper APIs and datasets are pretty alluring. They include professional profile data from over 250Mprofiles and 50Mcompanies, saving you time and money to gather it yourself.

While IPRoyal excels in affordability, NetNut isn’t just about pricing. They might come as pricey, starting at $5 per GB for residential proxies, but you can't put a price tag on one of the most innovative approaches in the proxy market.

5. SOAX

SOAX is a highly regarded proxy provider known for its clean, reliable proxy pool and valuable solutions. From a promising newcomer in 2019, over the years, it quickly rose as a contender for being one of the leaders in the market.

A key feature that sets SOAX apart is its emphasis on quality and cleanliness, ensuring that proxies are neither overused nor blocked. All proxies are ethically sourced and offer seamless access with 99.99% uptime, unlimited concurrent sessions, and support for multiple protocols, including HTTP(s), SOCKS5, and UDP/QUIC.

What’s impressive is the affordable pricing – just a tiny step above IPRoyal. Nearly all of their solutions are priced similarly, starting at $2.20 per GB, so you don’t have to compromise on quality due to cost. This allows you to choose the best option that fits your needs without worrying about price differences.

Here’s a summary of the top IPRoyal alternatives to try in 2025:

Decodo Bright Data Rayobyte NetNut SOAX

Conclusion

As our quest through the land of proxy providers draws to a close, we see that IPRoyal reigns supreme as the cheapest proxies in the market. However, even the most powerful of kings can't reign forever, and IPRoyal's realm is somewhat barren regarding options and services. For those seeking a richer array of features and choices, exploring the alternatives beyond the horizon might just be the key to finding the proxy provider that suits you best.

While here, explore the top alternatives to industry giants like Bright Data and Oxylabs. We also have a detailed article on the differences between ISP and residential proxies to help you choose the best proxy type for your use case.