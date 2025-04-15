Best Oxylabs Alternatives
Oxylabs is one of the leading providers of proxies and data collection services. However, like any provider, it isn't without its drawbacks. If you value their quality but are seeking something a bit different, keep reading to discover some of the best Oxylabs alternatives available on the market.
Let’s take a look at 5 excellent alternatives to Oxylabs, offering a range of features and solutions for your proxy and data collection needs.
1. Decodo
Decodo is known for offering fast time to value and an excellent balance between quality and affordability, making it a strong choice for both businesses and individuals.
It provides all the proxy types available at Oxylabs, including residential proxies, datacenter proxies, mobile proxies, and ISP proxies, with a pool of 125M+ clean IPs. Decodo also offers several data scraping tools with pre-made scraping templates for various targets, along with free tools to enhance your proxying experience.
The service excels in performance, especially with residential proxies, boasting rapid response times of <0.5s and high success rates of 99.68%, and leads the market in mobile proxy speed. Along with its user-friendly interface and award-winning 24/7 tech support. It's ideal for users seeking a well-rounded proxy provider without breaking the bank.
Services
Offering
Proxy types
- Residential
- Datacenter
- Mobile
- Static residential
- Site Unblocker
Proxy pool size
125M+ IPs
Data collection tools
- Social Media Scraping API
- SERP Scraping API
- eCommerce Scraping API
- Web Scraping API
Additional tools
- X Browser
- Chrome Proxy Extension
- Firefox Add-on
- Proxy Checker
Free trial
3 days for residential proxies and 7 days for scraping APIs
Support
24/7 via chat, email, Discord
Refund policy
14 days
2. Bright Data
Bright Data is another market leader offering a full suite of tools for proxies and web data extraction, not to mention the variety of pre-built datasets.
With one of the largest proxy networks globally, Bright Data provides residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies. Its innovative platform includes tools like Proxy Manager and Web Scraper IDE, making it powerful but potentially overwhelming for beginners.
Unfortunately, Bright Data is one of the most expensive providers out there, but their service is great for businesses needing advanced, feature-rich proxies and scalability to handle large-scale data collection needs.
Services
Offering
Proxy types
- Residential
- Datacenter
- Mobile
- ISP
Proxy pool size
72M+ IPs
Data collection tools
- Web Scraper API
- SERP API
- Web Unlocker
- Web Scraper IDE
Additional tools
- Proxy Manager
- Proxy Checker
- Proxy Browser Extension
- Proxy API
- Scraping Browser
Free trial
7 days
Support
24/7 via email
Refund policy
Not available
3. SOAX
SOAX is a reliable proxy provider known for its flexibility and precision, making it a strong option for those who require detailed control over their proxies. It offers highly precise targeting options, including region, city, and ASN-level proxies, which makes it stand out for users needing specific location filtering.
SOAX is also favored for its customizable proxy management tools, allowing easy configuration for various use cases. With a proxy pool of over 191M residential, datacenter, mobile, and ISP IPs, it’s a more affordable alternative to some premium providers like Oxylabs.
However, SOAX does have slightly slower response times and lacks a pay-as-you-go option, which may be a drawback for some users.
Services
Offering
Proxy types
- Residential
- Datacenter
- Mobile
- US ISP
Data collection tools
- SERP APIs
- eCommerce APIs
- Social media APIs
- AI scraper
Additional tools
- Web unblocker
- Proxy checker
Free trial
3 days for $1.99
Support
24/7 via chat
Refund policy
3 days
4. NetNut
NetNut is a robust proxy provider specializing in high-volume web scraping, designed primarily for enterprise clients. It offers rotating residential, static residential, datacenter, and mobile proxies.
One of NetNut’s standout features is its scraper APIs and datasets, offering access to over 250M professional profiles and 50M companies, saving significant time and resources.
However, while NetNut delivers strong performance, especially for large-scale scraping, it has a higher entry cost and lacks pay-as-you-go options, making it less flexible than some competitors. Despite this, it remains an excellent option for businesses needing reliable, enterprise-level scraping solutions.
Services
Offering
Proxy types
- Rotating residential
- Static residential
- Datacenter
- Mobile
Proxy pool size
85M+ IPs
Data collection tools
- Website Unblocker
- SERP Scraper API
- Linkedin Scraper API
Additional tools
N/A
Free trial
Contact sales
Support
Live chat and email during working hours
Refund policy
Not available
5. Zyte
Zyte is a specialized provider focusing on web scraping services rather than traditional proxy offerings. Its proxy API is designed for high performance, with request-based pricing that allows it to handle even the most challenging websites without getting blocked.
Zyte excels in providing a comprehensive scraping solution rather than raw proxy IPs, making it a top choice for those focused on data extraction rather than proxy management.
Zyte also provides access to ready-made datasets, which simplifies the data collection process and reduces the need for extensive developer resources. While it doesn’t offer raw IPs like Oxylabs, Zyte is an ideal solution for developers and businesses looking for an all-in-one scraping service with minimal setup.
Services
Offering
Proxies
Zyte API
Data collection tools
Zyte API
Additional tools
N/A
Free trial
$5 free credit upon signing up
Support
24/5 via email
Refund policy
7 days
The information provided here is valid as of 16-10-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2024.
Conclusion
Each provider on this list offers something that Oxylabs might not, whether it’s more flexible pricing options, better tools for specific data collection tasks, or enhanced targeting precision. If you're seeking these features, one of these alternatives could be the ideal solution for your needs. Don’t forget to check out our other guides if you’re looking for alternatives to providers like Bright Data, NetNut, and IPRoyal or if you're deciding between proxies and scraping tools.
Frequently asked questions
What are Oxylabs alternatives?
Decodo, Bright Data, SOAX, NetNut, and Zyte are among the best alternatives to Oxylabs.
Why would I need an alternative to Oxylabs?
You might find an alternative provider that better aligns with your specific needs, budget, or usage goals.
Are there any free alternatives to Oxylabs?
While free proxy services do exist, we don’t recommend using them due to risks like malware, lack of anonymity, data tracking, and potential security vulnerabilities.
How do Oxylabs alternatives handle proxy services?
The providers we’ve listed maintain ethical and secure proxy services through transparent privacy policies, robust data security, regular audits, and user authentication protocols.