What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
Benefits of Completing ID Verification
As a proud member and the co-founder of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), we’re taking all the necessary steps to ensure our services meet all the highest legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility standards.
One of the most important steps that allow us to provide high-quality publicly available data collection services is ID verification. It’s a crucial step for users seeking to unlock additional features and targets.
Explore how ID verification can help you access popular target groups, particularly with residential proxies.
Dominykas Niaura
Aug 06, 2024
5 min read
What Is a Backconnect Proxy? A Complete Guide in 2025
Whether you call yourself a seasoned proxy user or just starting to leverage the power of proxies, it's always good to learn a thing or two. And this time, we're talking about backconnect proxies. In short, backconnect proxies allow you to remain anonymous while accessing the internet by constantly rotating your IP address. These proxies are useful for individuals or companies who need to navigate internet restrictions, monitor competitors, or run web scraping tools.
In this guide, we'll explore everything you need to know about backconnect proxies, how they work, and what benefits you're in for. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Mar 21, 2024
6 min read
Parsing XML in Python – The Ultimate Guide 2024
Standards are a means to clear and define communication between people and things in the world. For example, the human language, USB sockets on computers, or the fact that you must add cereal before pouring milk. When it comes to computer applications and systems, one standard stands out above the rest as the most popular choice for developers – XML (eXtensible Markup Language). In this article, we’ll explore how you can parse data from XML files using Python’s built-in libraries, see the best methods to do so, and understand the importance of effectively reading information.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Feb 28, 2024
13 min read
How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2025
So, there you are, casually surfing the net, when… a CAPTCHA appears out of the blue, interrupting your flow. Yes, it’s that little test making sure you’re not a robot, and let’s face it – it can really slow down your processes. The great news? You don’t have to be stuck. It’s possible to bypass CAPTCHAs. So, buckle up, and let’s dive into the tricks that make these roadblocks the past.
Martin Ganchev
Dec 05, 2023
10 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is the cheapest proxy service?
Decodo offers budget-friendly options with datacenter proxies starting from just $0.026/IP, static residential (ISP) proxies from $0.35/IP, residential proxies from $1.5/GB, and mobile proxies from $4.50/GB. The more you buy, the more you save – our bulk proxies provide cost-effective solutions for businesses and developers who need large volumes of IPs at competitive rates.
How much does one proxy cost?
Proxy prices vary depending on the type of proxy and how you plan to use it. Decodo, for example, is known for being the best value provider, offering datacenter proxies from $0.026/IP and static residential proxies from $0.35/IP. The exact cost depends on the type of proxy and the volume you need.
How much is 1GB of proxies?
The cost of 1GB of proxies depends on the type of proxy and the provider. Generally, residential proxies cost around $3.00/GB, while mobile proxies are usually pricier due to carrier-backed IPs and dynamic rotation. Decodo’s mobile proxies, for example, start from $4.50/GB. If you're looking for the best value, it's a good idea to compare a few providers. Check out our guide on the best proxy service providers in 2025 – it’ll help you make an informed decision.
How many proxies should I buy?
We recommend getting proxies at a 1:1 ratio – one IP for one task. If your project involves high data usage (like scraping or automation), the Pay per GB option should meet your needs best.
Do you offer free proxies or a free trial?
Yes! New users can try all of our proxies with a 3-day free trial and 100MB. Just head to your dashboard, pick a plan, and select the trial option. You can cancel anytime before the trial ends to avoid being charged.
We also offer a 14-day money-back, just keep in mind that this refund option isn't available if you’ve already used the free trial. We recommend reading the 14-day money-back terms beforehand.
Is a proxy cheaper than a VPN?
Usually, yes. Proxies tend to be more affordable, especially if you only need them for specific tasks like scraping, accessing geo-blocked content, or managing multiple accounts. They're typically priced per IP or per GB.
VPNs, on the other hand, provide full encryption and privacy protection, which makes them better for secure browsing but also more expensive, often costing $3–$12 per month. If you’re focused on cost and task-specific use, proxies are the way to go. For full privacy, a VPN might be worth the extra spend. Check out our guide to learn more about the main differences between a proxy and a VPN.
