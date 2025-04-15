Discover the best NetNut alternatives

Explore the top contenders to replace NetNut in 2025 and discover a proxy provider that best aligns with your objectives and budget needs.

Here are the leading NetNut alternatives for 2025:

1. Decodo

There's no doubt that Decodo is the champion of the proxy market when it comes to diverse proxy solutions and costs. Across the board, it outperforms NetNut in pricing while providing better-quality IPs and services.

Decodo boasts an impressive 125M+ IP pool with high success rates and 99.99% uptime, ensuring top-notch service at any time of day. It also offers powerful solutions, such as scraping APIs and pre-made scraping templates, to achieve your goals effortlessly. Getting started is also a breeze – its user-friendly dashboard lets you set up proxies in minutes, while the detailed documentation and 24/7 tech support are always on hand to assist with any issues.

Proxyway, a leading authority in the proxy market, crowned Decodo the best proxy provider of 2024. It earned the top spot for its vast global IP pool, near-perfect connection success rates, and lightning-fast response times.

Still not convinced? Get Decodo’s 3-day free trial and experience all its features yourself. With such a robust proxy service and stellar customer support, you won't be disappointed!

2. Oxylabs

Hopping its way into the #2 position, Oxylabs is the best premium alternative to NetNut. Proxy users often praise them for providing the highest quality IPs on the market.

While NetNut wins the pricing race, Oxylabs is the best enterprise solution for large businesses and enterprises. With over 102M+ IPs around the globe, you have a great variety to choose from while ensuring that each of them are of pristine quality, ethically sourced, and provide a near-perfect 99.95% success rate.

Just last year, Oxylabs received the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, which shows proof of the quality of their services and commitment to delivering the best solutions possible. In an era of free proxies and questionable providers, you can trust that Oxylabs offers safe, high-quality services for your business needs.

3. Bright Data

Bright Data is another great enterprise provider offering a wide range of services. It's a solid choice for those seeking proxies and tools to enhance their workflows.

Bright Data ensures 100% ethically sourced IPs from various countries, making it ideal for those needing IPs outside of the US or other common regions. They also offer tools like scraping APIs, website unblockers, serverless functions, and pre-built datasets.

In terms of pricing, Bright Data and NetNut differ by proxy type. For example, NetNut offers cheaper residential proxies, while Bright Data provides more affordable mobile and static residential options. However, larger plans from NetNut can offer better savings. For instance, their 75 GB plan offers significantly more data for the same monthly price compared to Bright Data's 69 GB plan.

4. Zyte

Zyte, formerly Scrapinghub, is a web data extraction provider offering tools like intelligent proxy management and customizable scraping solutions. As an industry veteran of 14+ years, Zyte helps businesses efficiently collect and manage web data.

According to a G2 comparison, NetNut is the better provider in most categories. Therefore, why would you choose Zyte?

Zyte stands out by offering a wider range of specialized tools for web data extraction, including customizable scraping services and advanced proxy management. They also provide access to pre-built datasets, making data collection easier and reducing the need for extensive developer resources.

5. DataImpulse

Finally, we can't conclude the list without mentioning DataImpulse. It's a great choice for individual developers and big companies, offering solutions regardless of your needs.

DataImpulse stands out for its straightforward, budget-friendly pricing. You can get 1 GB of residential proxies for just $1, with datacenter proxies at $0.50 per GB and mobile proxies at $2 per GB.

While they may be the cheapest, the lower IP quality and limited targeting options might not be ideal for those seeking top-tier performance and uninterrupted operations.

Conclusion

It’s clear that NetNut isn't the only squirrel with a stash of great solutions. Whether you're after a more budget-friendly option, a premium service packed with features, or a perfect mix of both, these alternatives offer something for every business. Be sure to explore our other guides if you’re considering alternatives to providers like Oxylabs or IPRoyal, and check out our overview of the best datacenter proxy providers.

So, don't squirrel away your decision – choose the perfect fit for your business needs in 2025!