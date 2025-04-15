The Best Web Proxy 🏆: Ultimate Guide to Providers and Features
As the need for fast, affordable, and dependable web proxies keeps growing, many still turn to datacenter proxies to get the job done. They’re known for blazing speeds, solid reliability, and cost-effective pricing – perfect for web scraping, automation, and staying anonymous online. In this guide, we’ll highlight the top datacenter proxy providers and help you pick the one right for you.
What is a web proxy server?
A web proxy server acts as a middleman between you and the websites you visit. Instead of connecting directly, your requests pass through the proxy, which fetches the data and returns it to you. This process can help mask your real IP address, offer additional privacy features, and even cache frequently accessed sites, potentially improving load times – all without interacting with websites directly.
What are datacenter proxies?
Datacenter proxies are IPs generated by data centers rather than traditional internet service providers (ISPs). They’re known for their lightning-fast speeds, scalable performance, and lower price tags than residential proxies.
Because datacenter proxies aren’t tied to a specific household or physical address, they’re often more flexible and easier to obtain in large quantities. These characteristics make them popular for tasks like web scraping, running social media automation tools, monitoring SEO campaigns, and verifying online ads.
How datacenter proxies differ from other proxies
Datacenter proxies differ from other proxy types in several ways. Compared to residential proxies, they’re generally faster and more affordable but also more prone to blocking by platforms with stricter security measures.
Unlike SOCKS proxies, which operate at a lower level and support various types of traffic, datacenter proxies typically use HTTP(S) protocols and are designed for tasks like scraping and automation.
And while VPNs encrypt all your traffic and cloak your entire connection, datacenter proxies focus on rerouting specific requests, making them a more lightweight choice for targeted tasks.
How to choose the best web proxies?
Here are several of the key factors to consider when choosing a datacenter proxy provider:
- Speed and performance. Faster proxies help streamline tasks like data scraping and automation.
- IP pool size. Larger, diverse IP pools minimize the risk of detection and bans.
- Geo-targeting options. A global range of IPs and pinpointed regions allows access to localized content and precise targeting.
- Reliability and uptime. Consistent, stable connections ensure smooth, uninterrupted operations.
- Cost-effectiveness. Strike a balance between price and features to maximize value.
- Ease of use. A clear, intuitive interface and hassle-free setup ensure that even newcomers can get up and running without a hitch.
- Customer support. Prompt, well-informed assistance is key to resolving issues quickly and making the most of the tool’s capabilities.
By weighing these factors and comparing top providers side by side, you’ll be well on your way to selecting the best web proxy that suits your unique needs.
Top 5 best web proxy providers in 2024
Below are our picks for the top five datacenter proxy providers of 2024. Some technical details come directly from Proxyway’s Proxy Market Research 2024.
1. Decodo: known for its proxy scalability and ease of use 🏆
Decodo is one of the industry-leading providers with an expansive network of 500K+ datacenter proxy IPs, including 100K+ shared IPs and 400K+ dedicated IPs. With its customizable pricing options (choose between paying per IP or per GB), it’s easy to find a plan that fits your needs.
All plans come with unlimited threads and support for HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5, backed by a 99.99% uptime. Plus, Decodo boasts up to 2K unique subnets, the best download speed retention in the market, and 24/7 award-winning tech support, making it a flexible, high-performing solution for virtually any use case.
Services
Offering
Pool size
500K+ IPs
Locations
14 countries worldwide
Response time
<0.3s
Protocols
HTTP, HTTPS & SOCKS5
Price
From $0.09/IP
Support
24/7 via LiveChat, email, and Discord
Free trial
Not available; 14-day money-back option
2. Webshare: customizable self-service options with flexible proxy plans
Webshare provides one of the largest and most geographically diverse datacenter proxy networks, offering a pool of 100K+ IPs across 50+ countries. These proxies support both HTTP and SOCKS5 and come with a 99.7% uptime guarantee.
All products are available through self-service, and pricing varies based on the proxy type you choose. Webshare offers three categories: dedicated proxies (exclusively yours), private proxies (shared with up to two users), and proxy servers (shared among multiple users). This flexible model lets you pick the setup that best matches your project’s needs.
Services
Offering
Pool size
100K+ IPs
Locations
50+ countries worldwide
Response time
<0.67s
Protocols
HTTP & SOCKS5
Price
From $0.05/IP
Support
Monday-Friday 6AM-6PM PST via email
Free trial
Free plan with 10 IPs
3. Bright Data: offers a large proxy IP pool with robust features
Bright Data boasts the largest datacenter proxy pool on the market, with over 770K IPs. These proxies are exceptionally fast (0.26s) and offer flexible geo-targeting across 98 countries, including city-level options. They support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 (though the latter may require additional setup).
Having said that, Bright Data’s pricing is on the higher side, starting at $0.90 per IP. On the upside, you’ll find a range of plans – shared or dedicated IPs, as well as Pay/GB – ensuring there’s a suitable option for your needs.
Services
Offering
Pool size
770K+ IPs
Locations
98 countries worldwide
Response time
<0.26s
Protocols
HTTP, HTTPS & SOCKS5
Price
From $0.90/IP
Support
24/7 support via LiveChat; a dedicated account manager
Free trial
7 days for businesses
4. Oxylabs: high-performance proxies for enterprises
Oxylabs delivers enterprise-grade datacenter proxies, with a strong pool of 22K+ IPs at your disposal. With dedicated datacenter proxies, you can access 188 countries, while shared datacenter proxies offer a selection of 9 countries.
When it comes to performance, Oxylabs is at the top of the pack – featuring exceptional speeds and a 99.99% success rate – and their proxies support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 protocols.
Oxylabs’ pricing is flexible: pay per IP or per GB, with entry-level costs starting at $0.75/IP or $0.44/GB. Need something more tailored? Their sales team is ready to help you craft a custom solution.
Services
Offering
Pool size
22K+ IPs
Locations
- 188 countries worldwide (dedicated datacenter proxies)
- 9 countries worldwide (shared datacenter proxies)
Response time
<0.28s
Protocols
HTTP, HTTPS & SOCKS5
Price
From $0.75/IP
Support
24/7 support via LiveChat; a dedicated account manager
Free trial
7 days for businesses
5. ProxyEmpire: affordable and reliable proxies for smaller-scale needs
ProxyEmpire targets smaller-scale projects looking for affordable and reliable datacenter proxy solutions. Its rotating proxy pool features over 85K IPs spread across 14 countries, all supporting HTTP and SOCKS5 protocols. With a guaranteed 99.95% uptime, users can count on stable performance.
In terms of pricing, ProxyEmpire keeps things simple by charging per traffic only. This approach makes their service budget-friendly without skimping on quality or performance. As a result, ProxyEmpire offers a practical, cost-effective solution for users who need dependable proxies without breaking the bank.
Services
Offering
Pool size
85K+ IPs
Locations
14 countries
Protocols
HTTP & SOCKS5
Price
From $0.35/GB
Support
24/7 via email
Free trial
Trial plan for $1.97
Here’s a summary of the best web proxies in 2024:
1. Decodo
2. Webshare
3. Bright Data
4. Oxylabs
5. ProxyEmpire
To sum up
The top 5 datacenter proxy providers in our list all offer excellent solutions. If scalability and ease of use are your priorities, Decodo’s massive pool and flexible pricing plans are worth checking out. For enterprise-level requirements, Oxylabs delivers high-performance proxies with global coverage and great customizability. And if you think a different proxy type could be a better fit for you, explore our list of the top 10 best proxy service providers. May the web proxy you choose tick the boxes for your use case!
Frequently asked questions
What is the best web proxy service provider?
While there’s no single best provider for every situation, a few of the industry’s leading names that are worth considering include Decodo, Oxylabs, and Bright Data, each offering unique advantages. By considering factors like speed, location coverage, and customer support, you can determine which service aligns best with your individual needs.
What is the most common web proxy?
HTTP proxies are among the most common because they handle standard web traffic and suit a wide range of everyday tasks, from general browsing to data scraping and automation. They’re widely supported, easy to integrate with various tools, and relatively simple to configure. This universal compatibility makes them a popular default choice for many users.
What is a web proxy list?
A web proxy list is a curated collection of proxy servers, usually organized by criteria like location, speed, or protocol. Users can consult these lists to quickly identify options that meet their specific requirements, whether it’s accessing region-restricted content or running automated scraping tasks.
What is the safest free web proxy?
Free web proxies often lack the security, reliability, and privacy guarantees found in paid services. While some free options may seem safe, it’s generally best to choose reputable paid providers for stronger safeguards.
What is the fastest proxy ever?
There’s no definitive fastest proxy since speeds vary based on factors like server location and network load. Leading providers continually optimize their infrastructure to offer the highest possible speeds. On average, Decodo’s, Oxylabs’, Bright Data’s, and Webshare’s proxies have one of the shortest response times in the market.
How do I find a good proxy?
Start by researching reputable providers with positive reviews, robust IP pools, and transparent pricing. Test them out if possible, or review independent research and performance benchmarks before committing.
Which type of proxy is the best?
The best proxy type depends on your use case. Datacenter proxies are fast and cost-effective, residential proxies are more authentic and less likely to be blocked, and mobile proxies provide even greater legitimacy.
What is the difference between a proxy and a VPN?
A proxy primarily reroutes your web traffic through a different IP, while a VPN encrypts all of your data and routes it through a secure tunnel. VPNs offer more comprehensive privacy and security, but proxies can be faster and simpler for specific tasks. Learn more about the differences between proxies and VPNs by reading our article.