#2 Oxylabs – Best Proxies for Enterprise 2024

Awarded as a leading Premium Proxy Provider by Proxyway, Oxylabs is known for its reliable, high-performance, and innovative proxy solutions for various use cases. With residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies, Enterprise businesses can scale their operations with one of the largest pools with 100M+ worldwide IPs.

In the recent benchmarks, Oxylabs' residential proxies achieved a 78.22% success rate and an average response time of 1.43 seconds, highlighting their reliability and speed.

A quick overview of Oxylabs:

Proxy types: residential ($4/GB), mobile ($5/GB), ISP ($2.1/IP), shared datacenter ($0.44/GB), and dedicated datacenter proxies ($1.9/IP)

IP pool size: 100M+

Available locations: 195 countries

Support: 24/7 via LiveChat, dedicated account manager

Free trial: 7-day trial for businesses, 3-day refund

Other handy features: Web Unblocker, 3 Scraper APIs, datasets, and SDK

#3 Bright Data

One of the biggest proxy market players, Bright Data, offers a complete proxy line, including residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Individuals and businesses can overcome geo-restrictions and complete web scraping tasks with 72M+ IPs around the globe.

In the recent benchmarks, Bright Data's residential proxies achieved a 99.47% success rate with a 0.21% drop compared to 2023 and an average response time of 1.12s, worse by 0.1s compared to last year.



Here’s what you should know about Bright Data:

Proxy types: residential ($5.04/GB), mobile ($5.04/GB), ISP ($9/GB), and datacenter proxies ($0.066/GB).

IP pool size: 72M+

Available locations: 195 countries

Support: 24/7 through LiveChat, tickets, dedicated account manager

Free trial: 7-day free trial for businesses, 3-day refund for individuals

Other handy features: Web Scraper API, Web Unlocker, Scraping Browser

#4 Webshare – Best Entry Choice 2024

Recognized for its budget-friendly entry prices and easy interface, Webshare is loved by users for high-performing proxy services catering to diverse use cases. Users can choose from residential, static residential (ISP), and datacenter ones.

Webshare's proxies demonstrated a 99.35% average success rate and an average response time of 1.67s.

A quick recap of Webshare proxy service provider:

Proxy types: residential ($4.5/GB), ISP ($0.22/IP), and datacenter proxies ($0.05/IP)

IP pool size: 30M+

Available locations: 190 countries

Support: email and LiveChat (6AM-6PM PST)

Free trial: free plan with 10 IPs

Other handy features: documentation, API, verified proxies

#5. NetNut

NetNut excels at offering high-speed residential, ISP, mobile proxies, and shared datacenter proxies. With over 85M+ IPs around the world, users can effectively overcome CAPTCHAs while scraping various targets or managing multiple accounts.

During the performance tests, residential proxies showed a 98.7% success rate and an average response time of 0.99s.

Here’s what you should know about NetNut:

Proxy types: residential ($5/GB), static residential (ISP) ($7/GB), mobile ($9/GB), and datacenter proxies ($3/GB)

IP pool size: 85M+

Available locations: 200+ countries

Support: 24/7 through email, LiveChat, phone, and Skype

Free trial: free plan with 10 IPs

Other handy features: SERP Scraping API, Website Unblocker, documentation

#6. SOAX

Another popular proxy service choice for various use cases is SOAX. This provider offers residential, mobile, ISP (US location), and datacenter proxies. According to SOAX, they offer a massive 191M+ IP pool in global locations, and all IP addresses are ethically sourced.

In the recent benchmarks, SOAX residential proxies reached a 98.48% average success rate with a 0.54% decline compared to 2023 tests, and a 2.11s response time, also slowing down by 1.06s compared to last year’s tests.

A quick overview of SOAX proxy service provider:

Proxy types: residential ($2.2/GB), US ISP ($2.2/GB), mobile ($2.2/GB), and datacenter proxies ($0.4/GB)

IP pool size: 191M+

Available locations: 195+ locations

Support: 24/7 through LiveChat and tickets

Free trial: 3-day trial ($1.99)

Other handy features: 3 Scraper APIs, AI scraper, Web Unblocker

#7 IPRoyal

On the cheaper proxy service, the provider side is IPRoyal. With 32M+ ethically-sourced IPs in worldwide locations, the provider offers residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies, helping users overcome geo-restrictions or IP bans when running web scraping tasks.

According to Proxyway’s market research, IPRoyal residential proxies achieved an average success rate of 98.22% and 1.36s response time.

Here’s a recap on IPRoyal:

Proxy types: residential ($1.75/GB), ISP ($2.4/proxy), mobile ($117/month), and datacenter proxies ($1.39/proxy)

IP pool size: 32M+

Available locations: 195+ countries

Support: 24/7 through LiveChat

Free trial: not available

Other handy features: Proxy Tester, browser extensions, documentation

#8 Infatica

Focusing on the Enterprise segment and offering competitive pricing for large plans, Infatica is a proxy service provider valued for its easy-to-navigate dashboard and reliable IP pool. Infatica offers residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.

In the recent benchmarks, Infatica’s residential proxies achieved a 97.12% average success rate and 0.99s response time.

What you should know about Infatica:

Proxy types: residential ($0.3/GB), ISP ($5), mobile ($1/GB), and datacenter proxies ($15)

IP pool size: 60M+

Available locations: 150+ countries

Support: 24/7 support through LiveChat, tickets, or email

Free trial: 3-day trial ($1.99)

#9 RayoByte

While RayoByte is best known for its datacenter proxies, the provider also offers a complete proxy line. Users can choose from static and rotating datacenter, residential, mobile, and ISP proxies.

During the test, RayoByte’s residential proxies achieved a 99.1% average success rate and 2.12s response time, the slowest among all the tested proxy service providers.

Recap of RayoByte offerings:

Proxy types: residential ($1/GB), ISP ($4.6/IP), mobile ($50/month), and datacenter proxies ($1/IP)

IP pool size: unknown

Available locations: 130+ locations

Support: 24/7 support through LiveChat, email, and tickets

Free trial: 2-day free trial is available

Other handy features: documentation, Scraping Robot, Web Unblocker

#10 PacketStream

Last on our list of the best proxy service providers is PacketStream. This provider doesn’t offer a complete proxy line, so if you ever choose to stick with PacketStream, make sure that their only offering, residential proxies, is the right fit for your use case. With over 7M IPs in global locations, the provider is losing in terms of the available proxy types and the residential proxy pool size.

But what about performance? According to Proxyway, PacketStream’s residential proxies reached a 95.62% average success rate, dropping by 2.15% compared to 2023, and 1.56s response time, also dropping by 0.41s compared to last year.

Here’s all you need to know about PacketStream:

Proxy types: residential proxies ($1/GB)

IP pool size: 7M+

Available locations: 100+ countries

Support: available upon request

Free trial: not available

Other handy features: documentation, reseller API

Best proxy server software in 2025

Great, you’ve chosen a proxy server provider that best matches your needs! And in case you’re in for a real proxying game, we’ve reviewed the best proxy server software out there. Here’s the list:

#1 Nginx

Type: Reverse proxy, load balancer

Pros:

High performance and scalability

Efficient load balancing

Wide adoption and extensive community support

Good for handling concurrent connections

Cons:

Complex configuration for beginners

Limited native caching capabilities

Best for: High-traffic websites, web serving, load balancing

#2 Squid

Type: Caching and forwarding HTTP web proxy

Pros:

Excellent caching capabilities

Reduces bandwidth usage

Extensive access control features

Supports HTTP(S), FTP protocols

Cons:

Can be resource-intensive

Configuration complexity

Best for: Content caching, improving web performance, reducing bandwidth costs

#3 HAProxy

Type: TCP/HTTP load balancer, proxy server

Pros:

High performance and reliability

Robust load balancing features

Extensive logging and monitoring capabilities

SSL termination

Cons:

Limited to layer 4 and layer 7 proxying

No native support for caching

Best for: Load balancing, improving availability and reliability of web applications

#4 Apache Traffic Server

Type: Caching proxy server, reverse proxy

Pros:

High-performance caching

Handles large amounts of traffic

Flexible and extensible

Good for reducing latency and load on web servers

Cons:

Steeper learning curve

Less popular than some alternatives

Best for: High-traffic websites, content delivery networks (CDNs)

#5 Varnish Cache

Type: Web application accelerator (reverse proxy)

Pros:

Excellent caching capabilities

Speeds up content delivery significantly

Flexible configuration with VCL (Varnish Configuration Language)

High performance

Cons:

Primarily focuses on HTTP

Complex for beginners

Best for: Accelerating web applications, content-heavy websites

#6 Privoxy

Type: Non-caching web proxy with advanced filtering capabilities

Pros:

Excellent privacy and filtering features

Removes ads and web trackers

Highly configurable

Cons:

No caching capabilities

Configuration can be complex

Best for: Enhancing privacy, ad-blocking, and content filtering

#7 3Proxy

Type: Lightweight multi-protocol proxy server

Pros:

Lightweight and fast

Supports multiple protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS, FTP)

Highly configurable

Cons:

Limited documentation

Basic features compared to other proxies

Best for: Small-scale proxying needs, educational purposes

#8 Tinyproxy

Type: Lightweight HTTP proxy

Pros:

Very lightweight and fast

Easy to configure and manage

Minimal resource usage

Cons:

Limited features

No caching capabilities

Best for: Small-scale HTTP proxying, embedded systems

#9 Shadowsocks

Type: Encrypted proxy, SOCKS5 proxy

Pros:

Strong encryption

Bypasses internet censorship

Lightweight and fast

Open source

Cons:

Requires technical knowledge to set up

Primarily designed for individual use

Best for: Circumventing internet restrictions, secure and private browsing

#10 Jigsaw's Outline

Type: VPN and proxy server

Pros:

Easy to set up and use

Strong focus on security

Open source

Good for bypassing censorship

Cons:

Limited advanced features

Performance can vary based on the host server

Best for: Individuals and companies needing a simple and secure proxy or VPN solution

Bottom line

Selecting the right proxy service provider in 2025 can be challenging, but our comprehensive guide highlights the top 10 options, tailored for various use cases, including web scraping, multi-accounting, SEO analysis, or AdTech. From Decodo's exceptional value to Oxylabs' enterprise-grade solutions, we covered all the most important features every user should know about their new proxy provider.

Want to learn more about the proxy market? Explore our resources on the best web proxies, best residential proxies, and best ISP proxies. Additionally, check out our review of the best Bright Data alternatives, if you're looking for other options.

The information provided here is valid as of 25-06-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2024.Proxyway Market Research 2024.