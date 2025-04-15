Buy Private Proxy Servers
What is a private proxy?
A private proxy, aka dedicated proxy, works as a virtual bridge between a user's device and the target. These personal proxies are exclusively used by one user, offering peace of mind that the assigned IPs are genuine and not blacklisted.
Private static residential proxies
Use IPs provided by ISPs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter stability.
Private datacenter proxies
Access IPs that are coming from data centers and not associated with ISPs.
Choose the best private proxies for you
Unlock the perfect proxy solution for your needs. With powerful features and flexible pricing, our proxies help you scale projects without a single hassle.
Static residential (ISP) proxies
From $2.5 /IP
Best for monitoring SEO, web scraping, accessing “mission critical” apps
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
Locations worldwide
Premium ISP providers
Pay for GBs or IPs
Dedicated datacenter proxies
From $1.6/IP
Best for market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
Sequential & non-sequential IPs
Whitelisted IPs
Pay for GBs or IPs
Explore top private proxy locations
Get dedicated IPs from various locations around the globe, overcome geo-limitations, and access localized data efficiently.
High-performance private proxies for every task
Whether you need to scale your data collection, automate workflows, or manage multiple accounts, our private proxies ensure fast, secure, and uninterrupted access for all your operations.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Access any online target without CAPTCHAs or IP bans by using protocols with TCP and UDP support.
Reliable infrastructure
Experience a high-speed network of global IPs and resilient architecture with 99.99% uptime.
Seamless tool integration
Pair private proxies with your web scrapers, automation software, and other third-party tools without any trouble.
Precise geo-targeting
Use advanced country-level targeting with our private proxies and access region-specific data in just a few clicks.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Leverage our GDPR-compliant private proxies from trusted partners around the globe.
Easy proxy management
Dedicated and rotating IPs
Choose static IPs for long session stability or rotating proxies for extracting large volumes of data from various targets.
Blazing-fast performance
Enjoy low-latency, high-speed connections optimized for scraping, automation, and uninterrupted browsing.
24/7 tech support
Need help with your private proxy setup or third-party integrations? You’re first in line via LiveChat!
Pick the right private proxy type
Try private proxies that help you with a broad range of use cases and access even the most advanced targets.
Private static residential (ISP) proxies
Jump into a static residential proxy pool from premium ISP and ASN providers to enjoy 99.99% uptime, <0.3s average speed, unlimited-duration sessions, and unrestricted threads & concurrent sessions.
It’s ideal for traffic-intensive tasks or accessing well-equipped websites with anti-bot software, such as web scraping, multiple eCommerce account management, monitoring SEO, and more.
Private datacenter proxies
Get 400K+ SOCKS5 and HTTP(S) dedicated datacenter proxies to access over 1.5K subnets, 99.99% uptime, and IP replacement option.
Utilize these IPs for tasks that require a quick response time and reliable connections, for example, load testing, cyber & brand security, ad verification, and multi-accounting.
Top private proxies use cases
Web scraping
Mask your original IP address and collect publicly available data from the most popular targets without breaking a sweat.
eCommerce management
Gather market data, analyze your rivals, and ensure smooth operations while navigating various eCommerce platforms.
AdTech
Monitor the performance of your ad campaigns, identify bot traffic, and optimize your budget with private proxies.
Brand protection
Manage multiple social media accounts, automate tasks, expand your reach, and connect with people around the globe.
Frequently asked questions
What is a private proxy server?
A private proxy server acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet, providing an additional security layer for various online activities. Private proxies also help to avoid CAPTCHAs and IP blocks when conducting market research, monitoring SEO performance, and managing multiple social media accounts.
What is the difference between a private proxy and dedicated proxy?
A private proxy and a dedicated proxy are essentially the same. Both refer to a proxy server exclusively used by a limited group of users.
Why use a private proxy?
Using a private proxy enhances online privacy by masking your original IP address. It's also useful when you want to access geo-restricted content or want to avoid blocks when completing traffic-intensive tasks like web scraping or market research.
How do I set up a private proxy?
It’s rather simple! Here’s a quick guide on setting up private proxies:
- Create your Decodo account;
- Choose the proxy type that better suits your use cases – we recommend choosing between residential proxies and datacenter proxies;
- In your dashboard, select the proxy type and choose the subscription option;
- You’ll then be presented with a Proxy setup page where you can authenticate your IPs with username:password or whitelist your IPs.
After that, you can integrate your proxies with third-party tools or plug ‘em with our proxy extension for even easier proxying.
How do I get a personal proxy?
If you want to get IPs that are truly yours, we recommend getting dedicated datacenter proxies.
What are the locations for your proxies?
We’ve got plenty and a little bit more. You can keep an eye on all available locations – we’re working hard on introducing new locations!
What are some specific business applications of private proxies?
Private proxies are widely used for data scraping, market research, managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts, traffic arbitrage, and ad verification. Businesses rely on private proxies to bypass geo-restrictions, monitor competitors, and ensure brand safety online. This proxy type also helps in automation, cybersecurity, and accessing region-locked content without revealing company IPs.
How can private proxies enhance personal browsing privacy?
Private proxies mask your real IP address, keeping your online activities anonymous. Private proxies help bypass tracking, prevent targeted ads, and reduce the risk of cyber threats.
What is the role of private proxies in the SEO & internet marketing industries?
SEO professionals use private proxies to track rankings, analyze competitors, and conduct keyword research without triggering search engine anti-bot mechanisms. Marketers also rely on them for ad verification, localized campaign testing, and managing multiple social media or eCommerce accounts.
Why is unlimited bandwidth and concurrent sessions important for private proxy users?
Unlimited bandwidth ensures smooth, uninterrupted browsing, scraping, and automation, while concurrent sessions allow the handling of multiple requests simultaneously. This is essential for businesses that need to collect high-volume data, verify ads, and conduct competitive research without hitting usage limits.
What smart features help avoid blocks during web scraping?
Our private proxies are equipped with various features to help you avoid anti-bot restrictions while running your scrapers, including:
- Rotating IPs that automatically switch through multiple IPs during scraping sessions, preventing detection and blocks by distributing requests across a pool of addresses.
- Advanced geo-targeting enables users to route requests through specific countries, cities, or ISPs, making data extraction appear more organic.
- Automated CAPTCHA-solving helps you bypass anti-bot challenges by recognizing and solving CAPTCHAs in real time, reducing manual intervention, and improving scraping efficiency.
How do high uptime and reliability benefit proxy users?
High uptime ensures that proxies will offer connection consistency, reducing downtime and improving efficiency. This is essential for automation, continuous data scraping, and maintaining seamless access to restricted content.
How is the pricing for private proxies determined?
Decodo offers high-performance private proxies with advanced features designed to enhance web scraping, automation, and online privacy. Features like IP rotation, automated CAPTCHA-solving, and geo-targeting precision help users avoid detection and access region-specific data effortlessly. Our SOCKS5 and HTTP(S) support ensures smooth request handling across various use cases.
You can choose between two private proxy types:
- Static residential (ISP) proxies are generally more expensive due to their authenticity and stability. These proxies provide the trustworthiness of residential IPs while maintaining the speed and reliability of datacenter infrastructure. Each IP remains unchanged, making them perfect for multiple account management, bot automation, and other tasks requiring consistent identity.
- Dedicated datacenter proxies are designed for speed and performance, delivering low-latency connections, ideal for rapid data extraction. You can also select proxies from different regions to optimize your scraping, automation, or market research strategy.
After choosing your preferred proxy type, you can select your preferred subscription method. For both static residential and datacenter proxies, you can pay per IP or purchase dedicated IPs that will be exclusively assigned to you.
And if you need more IPs, we recommend choosing a bigger plan, aka bulk proxies, to save even more and get better value for money.
How do private proxy prices compare to shared proxies?
Private proxies are more expensive than shared proxies because they offer exclusive access, better performance, and higher security. Shared proxies are cheaper but come with slower speeds, a higher risk of bans, and limited reliability, making them less suitable for business use.
Are there discounts available for private proxy purchases?
Yes, providers like Decodo offer better prices per IP when you purchase bigger plans. We also provide custom pricing for Enterprise clients or special offers for new users.
Buy Private Proxy IPs
Massive ethically-sourced IP pool and a range of free tools.
