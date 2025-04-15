Decodo offers high-performance private proxies with advanced features designed to enhance web scraping, automation, and online privacy. Features like IP rotation, automated CAPTCHA-solving, and geo-targeting precision help users avoid detection and access region-specific data effortlessly. Our SOCKS5 and HTTP(S) support ensures smooth request handling across various use cases.

You can choose between two private proxy types:

Static residential (ISP) proxies are generally more expensive due to their authenticity and stability. These proxies provide the trustworthiness of residential IPs while maintaining the speed and reliability of datacenter infrastructure. Each IP remains unchanged, making them perfect for multiple account management, bot automation, and other tasks requiring consistent identity.

Dedicated datacenter proxies are designed for speed and performance, delivering low-latency connections, ideal for rapid data extraction. You can also select proxies from different regions to optimize your scraping, automation, or market research strategy.

After choosing your preferred proxy type, you can select your preferred subscription method. For both static residential and datacenter proxies, you can pay per IP or purchase dedicated IPs that will be exclusively assigned to you.

And if you need more IPs, we recommend choosing a bigger plan, aka bulk proxies, to save even more and get better value for money.