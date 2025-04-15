Ad verification best practices

How can proxies help you with ad verification?

Proxies can be super helpful for ad verification. When you're verifying whether your ads are displayed correctly, most of the time, you can only check the placements that were set for your region. But if you’re running global campaigns, you can only verify the placements by switching your original IP address. That's where proxies come in handy.

Proxies act like a bridge between you and the internet, routing the traffic through a different IP address. So, instead of checking from just one spot, you can use proxies to view ads from various global locations.

Ads might look different depending on the region. As each country has its own set of rules for advertisers, some might not display your ad image, or the bot might automatically tweak the text ad to fit the local context. With proxies, you can hide your real IP, which is crucial for ad verification. Most ad platforms collect data like cookies or ISP (Internet Service Provider) info, so the results might be tied to your region even if you use some advanced AdTech platform. Also, proxies help avoid getting blocked by ad platforms. If you're checking the ads frequently, anti-bot systems might identify you as a bot and restrict your access to the platform.

Marketers often use proxies because they can help simulate different devices and browsers. Most ads appear differently on a mobile device than on a computer or Chrome versus Mozilla Firefox. With proxies, you can mimic these different setups and make sure your ads look good everywhere.