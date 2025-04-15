X Browser
Use a multi-profile anti-detection tool to enhance anonymity, bypass restrictions, and avoid bans.
X Browser for real-world challenges
X Browser is more than an anti-detection tool – it’s your go-to solution for seamless, secure, and efficient browser profile management.
Social media management
Run multiple social accounts without cross-contamination or bans.
eCommerce growth
Juggle marketplaces, monitor competitors, and scale operations with multiple profiles.
Ad campaign testing
Test ad variations across regions without facing account restrictions.
Market research
Gather location-specific insights securely and anonymously.
Unlock versatility with X Browser
From data sync to workflow automation – our anti-detect browser has got you covered.
Unique fingerprints management
Create, edit, delete, and duplicate browser profiles with unique fingerprints, giving you complete control over your online anonymity and personalization.
Seamless task automation
Simplify workflows with automated processes for account creation, ad management, purchases, and more.
Data sync across all devices
Stay productive anywhere by syncing your browser data across devices for uninterrupted workflows.
Native in-built tool
Enjoy seamless integration with Decodo proxies, supported by extensive documentation, a user-friendly dashboard, and 24/7 tech support.
Designed to deliver advanced control
Personalize and manage even the most advanced features like fingerprints.
Unique fingerprints
Protect your anonymity with customizable profiles.
Custom start page
Personalize your experience for efficiency.
Unlimited profiles
Manage as many profiles as your workflow demands.
Quick-connect profiles
Set up and switch proxies in seconds.
Data sync
Access your browser data anytime, anywhere.
One-click proxy integration
Simplified native proxy integration.
Works with your favorite tools
X Browser seamlessly integrates with popular automation tools, proxy APIs, and scripts, making it the perfect fit for your technical setup.
How does X Browser work?
Only a few clicks to start saving time and protecting your data online.
Free with proxy subscription plans
X Browser is included with every active subscription – at no extra cost.
Explore more free tools from Decodo
Improve your efficiency and complete your day-to-day tasks easier.
Frequently asked questions
What is Decodo's X Browser?
X Browser is an anti-detection browser that allows you to create multiple browser profiles with different fingerprints.
Is Decodo's anti-detection browser free?
Yes, Decodo's anti-detect browser for managing multiple accounts is free and available with any active residential proxy type subscription.
Is Firefox an antidetect browser?
No, Firefox isn't an anti-detect browser; however, it offers privacy-enhancing features for blocking third-party cookies, such as enabling tracking protection, using Private Browsing mode, and more.
What is an anti-detection browser?
An anti-detect browser is an upgraded regular browser – it protects your privacy while letting you stay undetected with multiple online identities. Your digital fingerprint and parameters will remain private whenever you visit a site through anti-detection browsers.
What are premium proxies?
A premium proxy is an elite-quality server that offers advanced features and superior performance compared to standard or free proxies. These servers may include benefits such as automatic rotation, unlimited bandwidth, enhanced security, and 24/7 customer support. With their superior performance, reliability, and security, premium proxies are ideal for businesses and individuals seeking high-quality solutions for their online activities.
What are the use cases for X Browser?
X Browser is used for various purposes, such as creating and managing various eCommerce or multiple social media accounts, monitoring price changes, analyzing digital, affiliate and crowd marketing, and more.
What is browser fingerprinting?
Browser fingerprinting is gathering software and device settings data via the browser when you're online. Browser fingerprints allow identifying you and collecting information about your browser type and version, operating system, active plugins, time zone, language, and more. It's primarily used for tracking purposes. To avoid browser fingerprinting, some people use browser extensions or anti-detection tools.
What is digital fingerprinting?
Digital fingerprinting is collecting and analyzing various data points from your device or browser. It differs from browser fingerprinting as digital fingerprinting focuses on a unique digital fingerprint of content or object, often for purposes like copyright protection or content verification.
What are the types of browser fingerprinting?
Browser fingerprinting involves collecting various attributes of your browser and device, such as:
- HTTP headers (browser type and version, language, encoding, etc.);
- Screen resolution and color depth;
- Installed fonts;
- Time zone;
- And more.
What is browser stealth mode?
Browser stealth mode, aka private browsing or incognito mode, is a feature offered by many web browsers or anti-detect browsers and tools. It enables you to surf the internet without saving browsing history, cookies, or other data on your devices or operating systems. This helps to maintain privacy and allows you to evade tracking through browser fingerprints.
What is a virtual browser?
A virtual browser is a special type of web browser running on a virtual machine. Computer users use it to browse the web to search for info, carry out online transactions, communicate with other users, and much more.
Which browser parameters can websites see?
Websites can gather various parameters from your browser, including IP address, operating system details, screen resolution, time zone, installed fonts, and more. To avoid websites seeing these parameters, some users use antidetect browsers and tools.
