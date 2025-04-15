A technical writer with over 4 years of experience, Zilvinas blends his studies in Multimedia & Computer Design with practical expertise in creating user manuals, guides, and technical documentation. His work includes developing web projects used by hundreds daily, drawing from hands-on experience with JavaScript, PHP, and Python.

Beyond coding, Zilvinas is an advocate for universal internet accessibility. When he's not writing technical guides, you can find him immersed in Japanese culture, creating digital art, or exploring new gaming worlds.

Connect with Zilvinas via LinkedIn.