Zilvinas Tamulis
Technical Copywriter
A technical writer with over 4 years of experience, Zilvinas blends his studies in Multimedia & Computer Design with practical expertise in creating user manuals, guides, and technical documentation. His work includes developing web projects used by hundreds daily, drawing from hands-on experience with JavaScript, PHP, and Python.
Beyond coding, Zilvinas is an advocate for universal internet accessibility. When he's not writing technical guides, you can find him immersed in Japanese culture, creating digital art, or exploring new gaming worlds.
Connect with Zilvinas via LinkedIn.
JavaScript Is Now a Must for Google Search Results: Here’s What You Need to Know
Google has recently announced a significant change to its search functionality: users must now have JavaScript enabled to view search results. This update marks a shift in how Google delivers its information, causing significant disruptions and raising concerns for developers and SEO experts relying on traditional scraping methods.
Jan 28, 2025
5 min read
Playwright Web Scraping: A Practical Tutorial
Ever feel like extracting data from the web is like trying to direct a play without a script? Enter Playwright – your all-in-one stage manager for seamless web scraping. It handles the browser, the elements, and even the unpredictable plot twists of modern web pages. Follow this tutorial to learn how to use this powerful tool to extract data from any web page.
Jan 13, 2025
8 min read