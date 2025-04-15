Key eCommerce Trends Set to Dominate in 2025

Since its first hints in the 1960s, eCommerce has been accelerating at unprecedented rates. And you don’t need to dig deep; just look at the recent online market statistics – it grew from $1.47T in 2017 to $3.65T in 2023. Today's online market is as fast-paced as Formula 1 and as dynamic as a rollercoaster ride.

But it doesn’t mean you can’t catch up. You just need to stay ahead of the curve. And there’s no need to ask how because we already have the answer – customer feedback & eCommerce trend data. It’s an unusual combination, we know. But let us show how you can leverage this data to unlock your brand’s growth potential and maximize success in today’s bustling online marketplace. As a bonus, we’ll also explore proxies and how they fit into the mix. So, grab a cup of coffee, sit back, and prepare to soak in some knowledge!