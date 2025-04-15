What are web scraping best practises?

Web scraping may seem fun and games ‘til you start to crawl on larger websites. That’s when understanding the main challenges becomes not enough. You know what it means – it’s time for some web scraping tips and best practices.

Follow the rules of robots.txt

The robots.txt is a text file that webmasters create to instruct web scrapers on how to crawl their pages. Usually, you can find it in the website admin section.

Be sure to check the robots.txt file before you start scraping. Don’t ignore the rules – if it asks not to crawl, better don’t do it. If someone catches your crawlers, you can get into trouble; it also harms the reputation of web scraping. And it ain’t it.

Don’t hit servers too frequently

Let’s get this straight – web servers aren’t flawless. If you don’t take care of them, they can crash or fail to serve; it may also affect the user experience of the target website.

Wanna avoid it? First of all, make your requests according to the interval on the robots.txt file. If possible, schedule your scraping to take place at the website’s off-peak hours. Additionally, limit the number of concurrent requests from a single IP. Finally, use a rotating proxy service so that you won’t get blocked.

Change the pattern

The main difference between humans and bots is predictability. Humans hardly follow the exact pattern, however, bots can easily crawl in the completely same manner. That’s why bots are so easy to detect.

So, here’s a pro tip: try to imitate human actions. For example, click on a random link, move the mouse or create a delay between two requests. No sweat!

Consider User-Agent rotation and spoofing

Let’s put it this way: when you send a request to a web server, you also send some details, such as Accept-Language, Accept-Encoding, or User-Agent. The last one is a string to identify your browser, its version, and the platform. If you use the same User-Agent every time you scrape – it starts to look like a bot.

That’s why we suggest rotating the User-Agent between requests. Oh, and make sure the site doesn’t present different layouts to different User-Agents. The code might break if there are some changes you didn’t account for in your code. BTW, if you’re using Scrapy, you can set the USER_AGENT in settings.py.