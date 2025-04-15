When we scale businesses, do research, or just scroll leisurely, it's always a good idea to be clued up on online security. Whatever your reasons for running your eyes over a web browser are, anonymity and privacy are two pretty important players here. The thing is that any browser, website, system, or network can see our IP address. Some of them might even log your IP address and track it. In this blog post, we’ll go over the dangers of using free software, fake IPs, and the illegal aspects of using IP information.