Martin Ganchev
Former Enterprise Account Executive
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
Fake IP Address: What Is It and Why Shouldn't You Use It?
When we scale businesses, do research, or just scroll leisurely, it's always a good idea to be clued up on online security. Whatever your reasons for running your eyes over a web browser are, anonymity and privacy are two pretty important players here. The thing is that any browser, website, system, or network can see our IP address. Some of them might even log your IP address and track it. In this blog post, we’ll go over the dangers of using free software, fake IPs, and the illegal aspects of using IP information.
Martin Ganchev
Dec 31, 2024
6 min read
IP Ban Error: Your IP Address Has Been Banned [Web Scraping Fix]
Web scraping can be an effective method to gather valuable data from websites, but if performed without the right advanced solutions in place, it often leads to one common problem – an IP ban error. If you've ever encountered the message "Your IP Address Has Been Banned", it means your IP has been flagged, likely due to automated or high-frequency activity. Luckily, there’s a way to avoid this IP ban. We’ll dive deeper into what causes IP bans, how to fix it, and the best practices to prevent from getting blocked in the future.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 25, 2024
6 min read