What is Labubu?

Labubu is this mischievous little character created by artist Kasing Lung. Picture sharp little teeth, big expressive eyes, and this quirky personality that's somehow both adorable and slightly unsettling, that's Labubu in a nutshell. Many collectors believe Labubu has an edge that sets it apart from everything else in Kasing Lung's collection.

The whole thing started with The Monsters series back in 2015. However, it gained viral popularity only in 2019 when toy company Pop Mart introduced it as collectible blind-box toys. And in 2025, collectors can even customize their Labubu figures with custom outfits and accessories from the world’s biggest brands.

But here's the thing – Labubu isn't just another toy. It has become a whole cultural phenomenon that combines art and collecting in one. The hype around new drops is real, and it's basically become the poster child for the entire designer toy scene.

When will Labubu restock?

Labubu restocks on Pop Mart are highly anticipated and often sell out within minutes. While Pop Mart doesn’t publish an official restock schedule, the collector communities on Reddit have identified consistent patterns based on repeated drops and shared experiences.

Restocks typically happen several times a week, especially between Tuesday and Thursday, with occasional drops on Sundays. Pop Mart restocks are most common in the evening for U.S. users, which translates to early morning or late-night restocks for international fans.

Here’s a table of the most common restock times by region: