How to Scrape Data from Google Play Store

What is a Google Play scraper?

A Google Play scraper is a tool that automatically pulls data from the Google Play Store. Instead of copying app details by hand, it gathers everything in seconds. You can use it to collect app names, descriptions, categories, version histories, star ratings, review counts, and download numbers, all at once, across multiple apps.

Here’s what it can extract:

App info . Title, description, category, release date, version, and update history.

. Title, description, category, release date, version, and update history. Ratings & installs . Average rating, breakdown of ratings, and total number of installs.

. Average rating, breakdown of ratings, and total number of installs. Reviews . Review text, date, reviewer name, and rating for each review.

. Review text, date, reviewer name, and rating for each review. Developer details. Name, website, email, and address.

All of this data is already public on Google Play. A scraper simply helps you collect data at scale and organizes it into a clean, structured dataset that you can sort, filter, and analyze however you like.

Why bother scraping Google Play?

Google Play is a living dashboard of what the world downloads and loves. Mine that data and you unlock answers to questions your typical research can’t solve. It’s a quick way to spot what’s trending, what users love, and where the market’s headed.

If you’re building an app or working in app store optimization (ASO), this kind of data is gold. You can track competitors, see what features they’re promoting, and determine what’s working (or not). Learning how to scrape data from the Google Play Store can also help you tweak your own app listings to show up higher in search and attract more users.

Scraping data from Google Play Store isn’t just for app owners, though. Here’s how different teams put that scraped data to work:

Market analysts . Spot download spikes early and size up emerging niches.

. Spot download spikes early and size up emerging niches. Competitor hawks (devs & ASO pros) . Watch rival update notes and review sentiment to reverse-engineer their ranking jumps or crashes.

. Watch rival update notes and review sentiment to reverse-engineer their ranking jumps or crashes. ASO specialists . Mine high-performing keywords and recurring user gripes to rewrite titles and screenshots that convert.

. Mine high-performing keywords and recurring user gripes to rewrite titles and screenshots that convert. Product teams . Sift bulk reviews for bug mentions and feature requests to prioritise the roadmap with data, not hunches.

. Sift bulk reviews for bug mentions and feature requests to prioritise the roadmap with data, not hunches. Researchers & data scientists. Run sentiment or churn studies on millions of natural-language reviews that no survey could match.

Methods to scrape Google Play data

There are several ways to scrape data from Google Play, with the best options depending on your technical skills and the kind of data needed. Let’s break down the three most common methods so you can choose the one that works best for you.

Using official APIs

Google offers a Google Play Developer API for certain data, mainly for developers to access their own app’s info (like reviews and purchase stats). It’s clean, reliable, and compliant, but very limited in its capabilities.

For example, you can’t get older reviews or scrape data for apps you don’t own. If you're just looking to monitor feedback on your app, this might be enough. But if you need broader data (like your competitors’ reviews or search results), you’ll need another method.

Code your own scraper

If you can code, you can write a custom scraper using tools like Python (with requests and Beautiful Soup), or automate it with Selenium or Playwright for dynamic content. There are also handy libraries, such as google-play-scraper, for Node.js or Python, that make this easier.

This route gives you full control, so you decide what data to pull and how to process it. But coding your scraper from scratch also means more work because you’ll have to handle things like pagination, site structure changes, and potential blocks (if terms like HTML parsing and CSS selectors make your eyes glaze over, keep reading, the next option is for you).

Use a no-code tool

If you want results without the hassle, a no-code tool like Decodo’s Google Play Scraper API is your best bet. This tool handles everything for you, from HTML parsing and proxy management to CAPTCHA bypassing, and returns clean, structured data (HTML, JSON, or CSV).

With Decodo’s Web Scraping API, you can fetch Google Play data by making a simple request or using a user-friendly interface, instead of building everything from scratch. The big advantage here is ease and reliability. No setup, no maintenance, no coding, just pure data you can start using immediately. It’s ideal for marketers, researchers, or teams that need data quickly without having to build a solution from scratch.