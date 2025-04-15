Vaidotas Juknys is a seasoned commercial leader with over a decade of experience spanning technology, telecommunications, and management consulting. Currently working as Head of Commerce, Vaidotas brings valuable insights from his diverse background in the technology industry and analytical expertize.

With a strong focus on dynamic pricing strategies and eCommerce industry trends, Vaidotas is passionate about democratizing access to public data for businesses of all sizes. His expertize in commercial operations, combined with his deep understanding of technology markets, allows him to offer unique perspectives on the evolving digital commerce landscape.

When he's not analyzing market trends or developing business strategies, Vaidotas embraces his inner geek. As a self-professed science fiction enthusiast, you're likely to find him immersed in the latest sci-fi novel or adding to his comic book collection.

Connect with Vaidotas via LinkedIn.