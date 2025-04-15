What is an XPath selector?

XPath means XML Path. In essence, it’s a query language that uses non-XML syntax to make it easy for you to identify elements in XML documents.

You may have already tried to guess if there’s a meaning behind XML Path’s name. The answer is… yes! The selector uses expressions so that they can be traced from the start of the document to the intended element. BINGO – that seems like forming a path.

XPath might be your best buddy in plenty of contexts – it’s applicable to provide links to nodes, search repositories, and many other applications. There are two ways to create an XPath:

Absolute

An absolute XPath starts with the / symbol. It’s usually quite long and hard to maintain.

It has a complete path, beginning from the root to the element that you wanna identify. It’s worth mentioning, however, that if there’s any change in attributes starting from the root, the absolute XPath will become invalid. You need to watch out.

Relative

A relative XPath starts with the // symbols. It’s shorter than the absolute XPath.

It begins by referring to the element you wanna identify, not from the root node. If you remove or add the element, you won’t affect the relative XPath. That is why it works well with automation.

Let’s take a look at a basic format of XPath (this one is the relative one, tho!) and try to understand its syntax: