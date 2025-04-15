Scraping time – what you’ll need to get started

Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there, and for good reason. Its versatility makes it easy to work with, and the extensive library of additional tools is definitely another plus for Python. That’s why we’ll also use it to web scrape dynamic content.

This guide was made using Windows, but the process is very much the same with Mac OS and Linux. Before we begin with this guide, let’s start with what we’ll need for this guide.

Decodo’s help documents

Our documentation is very detailed and almost literally covers it all. You’ll find loads of valuable information with great examples and explanations. Whether you find this guide helpful or not, having our help docs somewhere nearby will definitely not hurt.

Python

You probably already have Python, but if you want to get down to specifics, we used version 3.9.7. If by any chance you don’t have it, simply download it from https://www.python.org/downloads/.

Decodo’s residential proxies

To start using our residential proxies, first sign up to our dashboard. Once you’ve done that and verified your account, simply select a residential subscription plan that suits your needs best. Then you’ll need to choose an authentication method:

Username:Password

Whitelisted IP

Choose the second option and whitelist your IP. We’ll need to set up Selenium for headless scraping, which works only with IP whitelisting. In other cases, when you’re running a Selenium in headful mode, you can also choose the username:password authentication method (you can check how to do it on our GitHub.)

If there are any hiccups along the way, drop a line to our awesome round-the-clock customer support team. They’ll help you with any issues that may arise with your subscription.

Selenium

Selenium is a great automation tool that will help us in this guide. There are a few steps to follow in order to get it up and running, so here’s a link to our GitHub where everything is explained thoroughly and with screenshots included as well.

Don’t forget to choose the web driver of the browser you’ll be using. It will be important in the upcoming steps.

And it doesn’t stop there, we’ll also need other libraries – Pprint and By method. But I will show you how to add them later in the guide to make the process of scraping dynamic content as understandable as we can.

Target website

It can literally be almost anything you want, but for this guide, we’ll be using http://quotes.toscrape.com/. From this dynamic website, we will scrape quotes, tags, and authors.