Introducing Static (ISP) Residential Proxies

What is a static (ISP) residential proxy?

Although it might look similar to a residential or datacenter proxy, you’re getting the best of both worlds.

Datacenter proxies are typically large facilities filled with servers. Datacenter proxies can offer speed and reliability, but they often lack the crucial element of authenticity. Since datacenter IPs aren’t associated with real residential devices, they can raise red flags for anti-bot systems.

Residential proxies come from real desktop devices like computers and tablets connected to local Wi-Fi. They offer a higher level of authenticity and can bypass anti-bot measures but can suffer from two major drawbacks – IP rotation and availability. Residential IPs are assigned to actual users and are constantly changing, meaning that your proxy may change unpredictably.

This is where static (ISP) residential proxies steal the spotlight. They combine the authenticity of residential IPs and the stability & speed of datacenter proxies. With static (ISP) residential proxies, you can enjoy residential benefits without worrying about IP rotation. You're gettin’ an IP address with a session that lasts for as long as you need.