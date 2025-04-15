Introducing Static (ISP) Residential Proxies
This announcement is undoubtedly one of the best news we’ve shared in a while. So, all proxying aficionados, please welcome the newest addition to our proxy family – Static (ISP) Residential Proxies! It’s definitely a long-awaited one, so here’s a quick recap of what’s in store:
- Rotating on-demand IPs – keep the same IP address for as long as you need, whether it’s an hour or a whole day.
- Guaranteed 99.99% uptime – get unmatched stability and zero interruptions.
- Amazing speed – enjoy ISP proxies that have the unbeatable datacenter proxies speed.
- Forever website sessions – break free from restrictions and complete traffic-intensive tasks with ease.
- Highly customizable – tailor the static residential proxies settings to your needs.
What is a static (ISP) residential proxy?
Although it might look similar to a residential or datacenter proxy, you’re getting the best of both worlds.
Datacenter proxies are typically large facilities filled with servers. Datacenter proxies can offer speed and reliability, but they often lack the crucial element of authenticity. Since datacenter IPs aren’t associated with real residential devices, they can raise red flags for anti-bot systems.
Residential proxies come from real desktop devices like computers and tablets connected to local Wi-Fi. They offer a higher level of authenticity and can bypass anti-bot measures but can suffer from two major drawbacks – IP rotation and availability. Residential IPs are assigned to actual users and are constantly changing, meaning that your proxy may change unpredictably.
This is where static (ISP) residential proxies steal the spotlight. They combine the authenticity of residential IPs and the stability & speed of datacenter proxies. With static (ISP) residential proxies, you can enjoy residential benefits without worrying about IP rotation. You're gettin’ an IP address with a session that lasts for as long as you need.
What are the use cases for static (ISP) residential proxies?
For their unique features, static proxies work wonders for various use cases. Here’re the most popular ones:
- Social media marketing – hop between different accounts and collect publicly available social media platforms’ data.
- eCommerce account management – access markets and bring your products or services to new audiences.
- SEO monitoring – gather up-to-date search engine data, run keyword research, and track rankings.
- Price & travel aggregation – collect real-time pricing and availability data from multiple sources faster.
- AdTech tasks – run ad verification & performance analysis tasks and ensure your ads are shown to the right audience.
- Market research – identify changing user behavior, monitor prices and developments across different industries, and gather accurate data from your competitors.
- Web data collection – bypass anti-scraping measures and IP-based restrictions and collect data from various targets rapidly.
- Brand protection – detect trademark infringement, monitor brand mentions, and keep your brand’s image crystal clear.
Bottom line
So, now it’s your time to equip this secret weapon for exploring the web! Static (ISP) proxies let you enjoy speed and stability when running traffic-intensive tasks like web data collection, market research, brand protection, and more. Stay incognito and overcome obstacles like anti-bot measures effortlessly!
Ready for a static (ISP) residential proxies test drive? Log in to your dashboard and choose the plan that suits your needs. Oh, and if you need any assistance, we’re available 24/7 via LiveChat.
