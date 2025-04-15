What is a Headless Browser: A Comprehensive Guide 2024

What headless browser should you choose?

When looking for the best headless browser options you should always consider its ability to run on low sources. See, you want a lightweight solution that can run in the background without miserably slowing down your precious development work. But at the same time, it must allow you to execute every necessary testing task.

And as always, different headless browsers offer different possibilities. So be sure to familiarize yourself with the main benefits of each and understand their performance in different testing scenarios. Take a look at the most popular web browsers:

Headless Chrome

Google Chrome can run in a headless mode, provide a regular browser context, and is available in 59+ versions. This memory-sparing headless Chrome browser offers innovative features, user-friendly tools for web development, and additional features for the developers. Headless Chrome is available on all operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux.

It’s often used for crawling, SEO monitoring, and testing. One of the major advantages of using headless Chrome is writing a script to run the browser automatically. This means that you can scrape, analyze, or image websites rapidly without opening the browser’s GUI. Dope, right?

The most common tools to control headless Chrome are Puppeteer and Selenium. Selenium is a time-tested tool, but Puppeteer stands out by having some lit features: it allows you to crawl pages, click on elements, download data, and use proxies.

HtmlUnit

HtmlUnit is a headless web browser written in Java. It allows high-level manipulation of websites from other Java code and provides access to the details within received web pages. This kind of browser is perfect for testing or retrieving information from websites. Compared to others, this one is the fastest to implement, no cap!

HtmlUnit is intended to be used within another testing framework, such as JUnit or TestNG. It’s the underlying ‘browser’ for different Open Source tools, including Canoo WebTest, JWebUnit, WebDriver, and much more.

Headless Mozilla Firefox

Using Mozilla Firefox in a headless mode is a way to identify and work out your user’s possible troubles. This headless browser is available in 56 versions or higher and can be connected to different APIs. So instead of using other tools to simulate browser environments, you can combine several different APIs with a running headless Firefox to test a bunch of different use cases. This will make your testing process more efficient, pinky swear.

The most popular framework to use with this type of headless browser is again, drum roll, Selenium!