We’re Launching the New Decodo Proxy API

We rarely post news about our platform updates, but this week we have a real banger – the new Public Decodo API is now LIVE! Many of you asked for more API features, so our developers did a bangup job building it just the way you want it. From now on, our API lets you manage your whole account without logging in to the dashboard.

The old API allowed you to access and use our proxies, but now we are stepping up and letting you manage the most important features of your Decodo account through the API. You can find all necessary information in our proxy API documentation.