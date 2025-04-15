Back to blog
NEWS

We’re Launching the New Decodo Proxy API

We rarely post news about our platform updates, but this week we have a real banger – the new Public Decodo API is now LIVE! Many of you asked for more API features, so our developers did a bangup job building it just the way you want it. From now on, our API lets you manage your whole account without logging in to the dashboard.


The old API allowed you to access and use our proxies, but now we are stepping up and letting you manage the most important features of your Decodo account through the API. You can find all necessary information in our proxy API documentation.

James Keenan

May 27, 2021

2 min read

Smartproxy Proxy API

Decodo API features

  • Manage your account
  • Get essential subscription information
  • Create and update sub-users
  • Set sub-user traffic limits
  • Get traffic usage reports
  • Create and update whitelisted addresses for easy authentication
  • Filter and list endpoints and ports

As you can see, the new API lets you do almost everything with a Decodo account without the dashboard. Dig into the specifics and find out how to use the API – read our documentation. Simply enter your parameters in the form fields to authenticate, list endpoints, get traffic usage reports, create or delete subusers and more.

The documentation and samples are currently available for cURL, Python, JavaScript, Ruby, and Node, but we will be adding more languages in the future.

If you have any other suggestions on what you want to get from our product, do not hesitate to send your feedback our way via LiveChat.

What is a proxy API?

An API (or Application Programming Interface) lets you access proxy services, account settings and traffic data in the most efficient way possible.

A public API accepts simple commands and returns lightweight JSON data from our servers. This means that the API makes most functions available without logging into the site directly.

It also makes using Decodo less resource-intensive, as you don’t need to render HTML or CSS code to access the service.

Want to use rotating proxies through our API? Register now!

