What are datacenter proxies

Datacenter proxies IPs are sourced from data centers with unique IPs that act as an intermediary between you and the target website, independent of your internet connection or Internet Service Provider (ISP). This independence makes it easy to hide your IP address without being tied to a specific location, therefore, datacenter proxies are most commonly used for web scraping, SEO monitoring, social media management, market research, and more. You can choose between shared or dedicated datacenter proxies.

Shared datacenter proxies

Shared datacenter proxies are like taking a bus to your destination. Multiple users access these proxies simultaneously, making them cost-effective. They’re great for market and SEO research, ad verification, entertainment, and browsing. But remember, sharing a proxy can mean slower speeds and a higher chance of getting blocked if another user misbehaves.

Dedicated datacenter proxies

Think of dedicated datacenter proxies as driving in your personal car. Only one person uses them at a time, offering faster, more reliable connections. Ideal for web scraping, multi-accounting, cyber and brand security, or smooth online gaming, these proxies provide stability and security. They cost more, but they’re worth every penny for those needing consistent performance.