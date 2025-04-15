Proxy Market Research is an annual, thorough market analysis done by the Proxyway team. The biggest educational platform about all things proxy spends months testing the biggest proxy providers to come up with data-based market comparisons.

What’s so special about Decodo? In fact, by listening to our customers, this year we already introduced 3 shiny scraping tools, increased our datacenter proxy pool by adding IPs from Europe and made payments easy as a pie with our brand new Wallet. There’s no chance for us to stop – our team is tirelessly working to provide you with handy and cost-effective products to rock your projects!

And here’s more stuff that you can learn about us from the latest Proxyway market research: