First things first – it’s very important to know what kind of website you want to scrape images from. And by what kind, we mean dynamic or static. As it’s quite an extensive topic, we’ll only go over the basics in this tutorial. But if you’re genuinely interested in learning more about it, we highly recommend checking out our other tutorial on scraping dynamic content.

Dynamic website

A dynamic website has elements that change each time a different user (or sometimes, even the same user) visits a website. It stores certain information (if it’s provided to the website) about you, like your age, gender, location, payment information, etc. Sometimes, even the weather and season in your location.

It may sound a little unnerving at first, but all of this is done to ensure that users have the best-tailored experience. The more you visit the website, the more personalized and convenient your experience will be.

Understandably, building a dynamic website includes advanced programming and databases. Those sites don't have HTML files for each page; their servers create them "on-the-fly." In response to a user request, the server gathers data from one or more databases and creates a unique HTML file for the customer. The HTML file is sent back to the user's browser when the page is ready.

Static website

As the name suggests, these websites are static – meaning they don’t change, unlike dynamic websites. These types of websites are kind of “take it or leave it.” The displayed content isn’t affected by the viewer in any way whatsoever. So unless the content is changed manually, everyone will see the exact same thing. A static website is usually written entirely in HTML.

Web scraping: dynamic website vs. static website

You’re probably wondering what this means in terms of web scraping images? Well, as fun as dynamic websites are, web scraping them is no easy feat. Since the content is changed to suit each user according to their preferences and other previously discussed criteria, you can imagine how difficult it can be to scrape all data (or images) from such websites.

The process is rather tedious and requires not just knowledge of web scraping but experience as well. It also calls for more Py libraries and additional tools to tackle this quest. This is precisely why, for this tutorial, we opted to web scrape images from a static website.