Video: Chrome Proxy Extension Setup Guide

Chrome Extension Walkthrough

Which proxies are the best with the Chrome proxy extension?

Decodo residential and mobile IP addresses come from real devices, so they are incredibly hard to clock as they don't raise any suspicion when making a connection to target websites. Plus, you won't have to authenticate every time you want to use them. Enjoy your newly accessible content carefree.

Focus on your tasks and let the Chrome proxy extension do the rest

Decodo’s Chrome browser proxy extension helps you to start and manage proxies easily. It changes your IP address to a different address, meaning that you’ll be difficult to be tracked or blocked by any website.

Which proxies are the best with the Chrome proxy extension?

Decodo residential and mobile IP addresses come from real devices, so they are incredibly hard to clock as they don't raise any suspicion when making a connection to target websites. Plus, you won't have to authenticate every time you want to use them. Enjoy your newly accessible content carefree.