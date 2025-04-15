Video: Chrome Proxy Extension Setup Guide
A step-by-step guide of the Decodo Chrome Proxy Extension - a slick way to set up your proxies with a single click.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
Chrome Extension Walkthrough
Which proxies are the best with the Chrome proxy extension?
Decodo residential and mobile IP addresses come from real devices, so they are incredibly hard to clock as they don't raise any suspicion when making a connection to target websites. Plus, you won't have to authenticate every time you want to use them. Enjoy your newly accessible content carefree.
Focus on your tasks and let the Chrome proxy extension do the rest
Decodo’s Chrome browser proxy extension helps you to start and manage proxies easily. It changes your IP address to a different address, meaning that you’ll be difficult to be tracked or blocked by any website.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
