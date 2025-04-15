Video: How to Set Up SOCKS5 Proxy Servers

Looking for SOCKS5 proxies? Lucky you, Decodo now supports SOCKS5 protocol with Residential proxies, Mobile proxies and Dedicated datacenter proxies.

The protocol is super easy to set up. Whichever proxy type you choose, the process is similar. Here's an example of how to get SOCKS5 residential proxies.

Start by logging in to Decodo’s dashboard. If you already have a subscription, navigate to the residential proxy setup page by clicking here, here and here.

Authenticate your proxies with a username and password or IP whitelisting.

In the endpoint generator section choose the authentication method, proxy location, session type and the protocol you need. We support HTTP, HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols. Note that if you choose endpoint:port, the protocol will default to HTTP.

The generated endpoints with your selected protocol will appear below.

You can set a maximum number of endpoints and download the created list or copy it to your clipboard.

You can apply this port and endpoint to any application or tool.

Register to Decodo’s dashboard now and get yourself SOCKS5 proxies! If you need more guidance, here are a couple of product tutorials just for you.