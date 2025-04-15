Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: How to Check if Your Proxy Is Working?

Get to know two quick ways of checking whether your Decodo proxies are working. Yes, we do explain how to check ALL proxy types. Thanks for asking!

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

Does Your Proxy Work

Are your proxies working?  There's only one way to find out. Actually, there are two. Let me tell you both of them!

The first way is so easy you'll find it hard to believe. Connect to your proxy through our Chrome extension or your browser's settings and go to any online IP checker. Today let's go to ipinfo.io. On the right side of the page, you'll see the IP address that sent the request to the site. If the IP shown on the site matches the one in your dashboard, congratulations! Your proxy works! The site will also let you see additional information such as IP location and ASN.

However, if you feel a little threatened about online IP checkers, you can also see whether your proxy works via the terminal. To do that, go ahead and open up the terminal. Now let's try to send a request to that same website, ipinfo.io.

Type 'curl' '-U' your username, colon, then your password, then '-x' then your proxy IP or the endpoint, again colon, port, and the website to which you're sending the request. Now press enter and witness the magic. If no mistakes were made in the code, you should be able to see what IP sent the request, its location, and various other parameters.

However, if you wanna check whether your search engine proxies are working, the format changes. For SERPs, type this. Then press enter. Now when any suspicions about your proxies slacking off will arise, you'll know what to do. That's it!

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Fake IP Address: What Is It and Why Shouldn't You Use It?

When we scale businesses, do research, or just scroll leisurely, it's always a good idea to be clued up on online security. Whatever your reasons for running your eyes over a web browser are, anonymity and privacy are two pretty important players here. The thing is that any browser, website, system, or network can see our IP address. Some of them might even log your IP address and track it. In this blog post, we’ll go over the dangers of using free software, fake IPs, and the illegal aspects of using IP information.

Martin Ganchev

Dec 31, 2024

6 min read

Chrome Proxy Extension Setup Guide
VIDEO

Video: Chrome Proxy Extension Setup Guide

A step-by-step guide of the Decodo Chrome Proxy Extension - a slick way to set up your proxies with a single click.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved