Video: How to Set Up Proxies with GoLogin

GoLogin Proxy Setup

What is GoLogin?

GoLogin is an anonymous browser that can mask your identity online. If simply hiding your IP isn’t enough for your project, use GoLogin to control your fingerprints that contain information about your browser, platform, screen resolution, and other parameters.

What is a residential proxy?

A residential proxy is a type of intermediary between you and the server. It allows a user to get a real household device's IP address located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the main benefit is high anonymity and a low block rate.