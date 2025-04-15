Video: How to Set Up Proxies with GoLogin
Wanna learn how to set up Decodo proxies on GoLogin? This step-by-step guide is at your service.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
GoLogin Proxy Setup
What is GoLogin?
GoLogin is an anonymous browser that can mask your identity online. If simply hiding your IP isn’t enough for your project, use GoLogin to control your fingerprints that contain information about your browser, platform, screen resolution, and other parameters.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is a type of intermediary between you and the server. It allows a user to get a real household device's IP address located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the main benefit is high anonymity and a low block rate.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.