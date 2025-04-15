Why ad verification is important

As if ad fraud wasn’t enough, you have to look out for other threats to your name, brand, and reputation online. After all, your brand is likely your most valued asset. This means that you must have high standards for where and how you advertise. For example, most businesses would not want to advertise their products on sites containing illegal material.

Nevertheless, some ad vendors game the system and manage to place valuable ads on unwanted sites. Needless to say, any ad views or impressions gotten on those sites are detrimental to the advertised brand.

Fraudulent ad placement is a major threat to some specialized businesses. Advertisement laws for tobacco, alcohol, firearms, or pharmaceuticals businesses make ad verification a must.

Ad verification also protects advertisement budgets by catching and reporting fake clicks and ad bots.