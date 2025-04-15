Video: Octo Browser Proxy Setup: How To Add Proxies Step-By-Step
The difference between residential vs. datacenter proxies will surprise you! It's more than how proxy servers are sourced. It also includes other proxy differences like connection speeds, geo-coverage, or use cases. So, let's compare the proxy types and determine the best option for you.
Feb 19, 2024
What is Octo Browser?
Octo Browser is a Chromium-based browser that features anti-detect features. Users can create and manage multiple browser profiles with unique fingerprints from an actual device. When running automation tasks or using several social media accounts, Octo Browser, paired with residential proxies, helps users minimize the risk of CAPTCHAs or facing IP bans.
Why do you need proxies?
By combining Octo Browser with our proxies, you can easily enjoy top-notch security and manage multiple accounts. Octo Browser takes care of your digital identity, including your cookies, fonts, and OS parameters, but it won't hide your IP address or change your geolocation. So here, proxy servers come to the rescue.
