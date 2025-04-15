Preparing Selenium Python

First things first, let’s prepare our Selenium Python web scraping approach by using the virtualenv package. It should come as a default library with Python 3.3 and above, or you can learn how to install it here.

Download the full project from our GitHub . Open the Terminal or command-line interface based on your operating system. Navigate to the directory where you downloaded the project to create the virtual environment. You can use the command cd path/to/directory to get there quickly. Input the virtualenv package commands. On macOS and Linux: source myenv/bin/activate . On Windows (in Command Prompt or PowerShell): .\myenv\Scripts\activate .

‏‏‎ ‎

Now, you’ll be working within the virtual environment, and any Python packages you install will be local to that environment. So, let’s talk about the packages we’ll need for this Selenium Python web scraping method:

Webdriver-manager is a utility tool that streamlines the process of setting up and managing different web drivers for browser automation.

Selenium is a powerful tool for controlling a web browser through code, facilitating automated testing and web scraping.

Bs4 , also known as BeautifulSoup, is a parsing library that makes it easy to parse the scraped information from web pages, allowing for efficient HTML and XML data extraction.

‏‏‎ ‎

You can download the packages using these commands via your terminal: