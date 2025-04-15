What does configuring a proxy on an iPhone or iPad mean?

Setting up a proxy on your iPhone or iPad offers various advantages, from masking your IP address to altering your online location and unlocking content that’s otherwise restricted. It can boost your security by blocking direct access to your device from malicious sites.

Keep in mind that iPhones and iPads don’t support proxy connections over mobile data, so you’ll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network to set up and use a proxy. Additionally, iPhones and iPads are designed to work with HTTP proxies, while using SOCKS5 proxies isn’t available. The following proxy setup will apply only to your device’s browser, not to any other apps.