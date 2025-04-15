Buy US Proxies
Get high-definition IP addresses from our residential, mobile, ISP, and shared and dedicated datacenter USA proxy pool with SOCKS5 support. Land yourself in any state or major city in the United States!
US residential
US datacenter
US mobile
US ISP
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Multi-accounting, ad verification, market intelligence.
Features
115M+ IPs, 195+ locations, city-level targeting, <0.5s response time, 99.68% success rate, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
100K+ shared & 400K+ dedicated IPs, worldwide locations, 400+ subnets, <0.3s response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, flexible pricing.
3G/4G/5G proxies, 10M+ IPs, 160+ locations, <0.8s response time, 99.48% success rate, OS filtering, 700+ carriers, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared and dedicated IPs, premium ISP and ASN providers, <0.3s average response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, worldwide locations.
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs + GBs
GBs
GBs or IPs + GBs
US proxies
Mask yourself with US residential and mobile IPs
Need to access geo-restricted content in the United States? Or simply want to be from the so-called Land of Liberty? At Decodo, we guarantee an industry-leading US proxy service!
Our #1 in IP quality US residential proxies offer a success rate of 99.68% and an unmatched response time of <0.5s. These proxies are perfect for seamless public data collection and multi-account management, as they enable real user interactions while bypassing IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, anti-bots, and more.
Our US mobile proxies boast the fastest response time in the market at <0.8s and an impressive success rate of 99.48%. These mobile proxies excel at bypassing geo-blocking, running automation tools, and managing multiple social media accounts, all while remaining undetected by even the most advanced anti-proxy software.
Trust in our reliable US datacenter and ISP proxies
Our shared and dedicated datacenter proxies offer an optimal balance between quality and cost. Decodo's 500K+ US datacenter proxies deliver unmatched power, stability, and speed, with <0.3s response time, 99.99% uptime, and HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support. They retain 92.97% of your internet connection's download speed, making them the fastest on the market.
For exclusive and uninterrupted access, our dedicated datacenter proxies provide static IPs assigned solely to you, ensuring higher security, lower detection risks, and consistent performance. Ideal for long-session stability, private browsing, and unrestricted website access.
Get the speed of datacenter proxies with the authenticity of residential IPs using our US static residential (ISP) proxies. These private IPs come from premium ISP and ASN providers in shared or dedicated pools with 99.99% uptime, ensuring fast, stable, and secure connections.
US static residential (ISP) proxies are ideal for managing multiple eCommerce or social media accounts, SEO monitoring, market research, brand protection, and more.
With both datacenter and ISP proxies, you can choose a flexible payment plan:
- Pay-per-GB: access a large pool of rotating proxies, and pay only for the traffic you use.
- Pay-per-IP: build a custom setup by choosing the number of IPs and traffic you need.
Scale without limits – get US proxies for any need
Our US proxies are designed to allow businesses and developers to scale operations effortlessly. Whether you're managing multiple accounts, gathering large-scale data, or expanding to new markets, our infrastructure ensures smooth, uninterrupted growth.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Leverage proxies with support for HTTP(S) and SOCKS5. Enjoy seamless connectivity with TCP and UDP protocol support for versatile access.
Reliable infrastructure
Trust in our high-speed network and backup systems that ensure 99.99% uptime, providing stable, uninterrupted connections at any scale.
Seamless integration
Integrate seamlessly with web scrapers, automation tools, and data-driven applications for hassle-free implementation.
Precise geo-targeting
Employ country-, state- or city-level targeting to optimize localized operations without sacrificing speed or performance.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Rest assured, our GDPR-compliant US proxy pool features legitimate IPs from trusted partners who follow ethical business practices.
Easy proxy management
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Choose static IPs for consistent sessions and long-term stability or rotating proxies for high-volume data extraction and anonymity.
Blazing-fast performance
Experience low-latency, high-speed connections optimized for web scraping, automation, uninterrupted browsing, or other demanding tasks.
24/7 tech support
Contact our award-winning tech team via LiveChat for assistance with setup, troubleshooting, proxy selection, and more.
Why you SHOULDN'T try free proxies
Most free proxy networks come with significant risks, including data harvesting and potential exposure to malicious code. On top of that, free proxies often suffer from the following limitations:
- High detection rates and frequent blocks. Many websites easily recognize and restrict access to free proxies.
- Slow and unreliable performance. Free proxies often lack the infrastructure to deliver fast and consistent connections.
To ensure security, reliability, and optimal performance, it's essential to use a trusted proxy provider. Decodo’s US proxy network offers fast, stable, and secure connections, eliminating the risks associated with free proxies.
Why people choose Decodo
We're proud to have the support and positive feedback of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Frequently asked questions
What is a US proxy server?
A proxy is a server that acts as an intermediary between you and the internet. It receives, forwards, and retrieves data for connection requests on your behalf. So, a US proxy server is an online identity that indicates a location in the United States when making requests on the internet.
How do I get a US proxy?
You can get US proxies in a few simple steps!
At Decodo, buy a residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxy plan. Then, in the Proxy setup tab, select the USA as the location. Copy the generated endpoint, insert it in your code, and voilà – you’re cooking with US proxies.
How can I check my proxy?
To check if your proxy is working properly, you can fire off a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json. The result will tell you your IP address, location, and other details. If they match the parameters you’ve chosen, then the proxy is working!
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a US proxy address?
A US proxy address is an online identity that pinpoints a location in the United States. In other words, it’s an IP address with a US origin.
Why should you NOT use a free United States proxy?
Using a free US proxy service can be dangerous as it may harvest your data and insert malicious code. Furthermore, such proxies are usually inefficient, slow, and easily recognized by the targeted websites.
We recommend steering clear of free US proxies. Instead, why not enjoy a safe and fast proxy solution that also provides around-the-clock customer support? Go ahead, and get your money’s worth – check out our American proxy network!
What are SOCKS5 proxies and what are their benefits?
SOCKS5 proxies are a type of proxy server that routes internet traffic through a remote server, masking the user’s IP address. They support both TCP and UDP protocols, enabling faster and more flexible data transmission. SOCKS5 proxies offer enhanced security, reduced latency, and improved performance, making them ideal for tasks like web scraping, torrenting, gaming, and secure browsing.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies maintain the same IP address for a set duration, typically from a few minutes to several hours, providing session stability for tasks like managing accounts or web scraping with consistent identities.
Rotating proxies, on the other hand, assign a new IP address with each request or at fixed intervals, making them great for large-scale data gathering, automation, and avoiding detection.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of US proxy providers?
You can get high-quality US proxies from trusted providers that offer residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies. When choosing a provider, consider factors like IP pool size, speed, reliability, and security. To explore some of the best options available, check out Proxyway's guide on US proxies.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! You can reach out to our 24/7 tech support via email at [email protected] or LiveChat, and get guidance on your proxy or scraping API setup.
