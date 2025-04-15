Proxy location: country / city
Country:
With a residential plan, you can choose from 195+ different locations. As for the datacenter plan, we offer reliable and fast proxies from datacenters worldwide.
We are continually adding more IPs to our network! To find all locations available, login to your dashboard, open the Endpoint generator tab, or check our proxy list.
City:
Any city worldwide is available, including: New York | Los Angeles | Chicago | Houston | Miami | London | Berlin | Moscow
Open the Endpoint generator tab in the dashboard to filter proxy address (location) and port (session) that you will use while connecting to a specific proxy pool via the domain:port format.
Use the proxy location filter to find a specific country or city.
Residential proxies can be accessed through country-specific or city-specific ports by using your login credentials: username and password or via whitelisted IPs.
You can also access your proxies through a single backconnect endpoint: gate.decodo.com:7000. In this case, you need to pass the country/city parameter alongside your username and password.
