2. Oxylabs

If you’re looking for a premium SOAX alternative, look no further than Oxylabs. They stand out in the market as a top-tier proxy provider, boasting an extensive range of proxy types sprinkled with some extras such as an adaptive parser, web crawler, and proxy rotator.

At the same time, their broad domain coverage spans all countries and cities while providing the option for ASN or ZIP code targeting.

While Oxylabs might be pricey, the service is worth it. They offer a 3-day trial for businesses and a 3-day refund option for all of their users.

3. NetNut

If you’re looking for a SOAX substitute somewhere in the middle of budget-friendly and premium, consider NetNut. It’s a good option, particularly suitable for medium and large enterprises.

NetNut’s plans provide personalized assistance, IP whitelisting, and pricing based on usage.

And even though their documentation might not be the richest, they do offer a 7-day free trial and a larger than SOAX proxy pool, along with 24/7 support via email.

4. Bright Data

While SOAX emphasizes its network of approximately 5 million residential proxies and cost-effective options, Bright Data offers much of the same but with a more diverse proxy network, a much larger IP pool, and a robust infrastructure.

Bright Data also provides more extensive documentation and innovative tools, such as a proxy manager and browser extension.

However, if you’re looking for something affordable, even the best Bright Data features can be too expensive for a small or medium-sized business.

5. Zyte

Zyte lacks extensive proxy variety and flexible pricing compared to SOAX or any other provider, but it still excels in web scraping capabilities.

Their product lineup includes a proxy API with powerful web scraping capabilities, a comprehensive proxy manager, and an AI-powered automatic extraction solution.

If support and documentation are important to you, they do have great resources and 24/5 (24/7 for enterprises) customer support.