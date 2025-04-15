5 Best SOAX Alternatives in 2025
Let’s talk about SOAX. A proxy provider that's as well-rounded as a perfectly rolled burrito. With a solid infrastructure and proxy rotation, they're all about that sweet combo of stability and flexibility. But if you’re looking for more features, such as speedy response times, the cool Pay As You Go option, and more, you’ll want to give this article your full attention.
We'll unveil the top 5 SOAX alternatives, making waves and providing proxies as exciting as salsa dancing at a beach party. With each provider offering unique pricing, features, and proxy types, you might find yourself the perfect proxy dance partner!
Discover the best SOAX alternatives
Delve into the leading options to replace SOAX in 2025 and find a proxy provider that effectively corresponds with your goals and fiscal considerations.
Here are the top SOAX alternatives in 2025:
1. Decodo
Speaking of budget-friendly proxy providers, your best bet is yours truly. Decodo is hands down the closest SOAX alternative.
Regarding overall pricing, Decodo has the edge over SOAX with the Pay As You Go option, free trials for scraping APIs, and some of the cheapest proxy deals in the market, such as mobile proxies. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg because our features, flexibility, and customer experience are outstanding.
Proxyway named Decodo the best proxy provider of 2024, and the near-perfect connection success rate and fast response times with most products lead by example.
But what Decodo prides itself on is having one of the best self-service dashboards, rich documentation, and 24/7 customer support that’s simply unbeatable. Too good to be true? Hear from the people on Trustpilot.
2. Oxylabs
If you’re looking for a premium SOAX alternative, look no further than Oxylabs. They stand out in the market as a top-tier proxy provider, boasting an extensive range of proxy types sprinkled with some extras such as an adaptive parser, web crawler, and proxy rotator.
At the same time, their broad domain coverage spans all countries and cities while providing the option for ASN or ZIP code targeting.
While Oxylabs might be pricey, the service is worth it. They offer a 3-day trial for businesses and a 3-day refund option for all of their users.
3. NetNut
If you’re looking for a SOAX substitute somewhere in the middle of budget-friendly and premium, consider NetNut. It’s a good option, particularly suitable for medium and large enterprises.
NetNut’s plans provide personalized assistance, IP whitelisting, and pricing based on usage.
And even though their documentation might not be the richest, they do offer a 7-day free trial and a larger than SOAX proxy pool, along with 24/7 support via email.
4. Bright Data
While SOAX emphasizes its network of approximately 5 million residential proxies and cost-effective options, Bright Data offers much of the same but with a more diverse proxy network, a much larger IP pool, and a robust infrastructure.
Bright Data also provides more extensive documentation and innovative tools, such as a proxy manager and browser extension.
However, if you’re looking for something affordable, even the best Bright Data features can be too expensive for a small or medium-sized business.
5. Zyte
Zyte lacks extensive proxy variety and flexible pricing compared to SOAX or any other provider, but it still excels in web scraping capabilities.
Their product lineup includes a proxy API with powerful web scraping capabilities, a comprehensive proxy manager, and an AI-powered automatic extraction solution.
If support and documentation are important to you, they do have great resources and 24/5 (24/7 for enterprises) customer support.
Conclusion
Whether for web scraping, enhanced anonymity, geo-blocking, or any other data-related task, the alternatives presented in this article showcase proxy innovations that have taken center stage this year. We highly recommend exploring all alternative proxy providers to find the one that suits your needs.
If you're interested in learning more, take a look at our guide on proxy APIs vs. traditional scraping, or explore our overview of the top proxy service providers. We've also covered the best mobile proxy providers, so we encourage you to dive in and learn more.
The information provided here is valid as of 13-02-2024. Please be advised that circumstances and facts may change over time, rendering this information outdated or incomplete. Performance data is taken from Proxyway Market Research 2024.
