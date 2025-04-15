The Best Instagram Bots And Automation Tools

How to choose proxies for your Instagram bot

Time to consider what kind of proxies are most suitable for your Instagram bot. Actually, two options could work great: residential and datacenter proxies.

Residential proxies are IP addresses of desktop and mobile devices. This makes them more authentic and less likely to get flagged by Instagram's suspicious activity radar. What's cool, our 115M+ ethically-sourced residential proxy pool covers 195+ locations worldwide, including countries, cities, and US states. With it, you can enjoy <0.5s speed, 99.68% success rate, advanced rotation and up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions. Sounds great but still not feelin’ sure? Try it out with the best entry point in the market – Pay As You Go.

But don't overlook the datacenter proxies – they're lightning-fast and pocket-friendly. Our 100K+ datacenter IP pool worldwide offers <0.3s average speed, 99.99% uptime, advanced proxy rotation, up to 30 min. sticky sessions, and more. With our plans, you can choose between two pricing models: Pay per IP allows you to pay for a specific number of IPs and GBs in chosen locations; Pay per GB lets you get unlimited IPs while paying for the traffic only.

So, which one should you choose? Well, it all depends on your needs and budget. If you want to enjoy real device IPs, go for the residential proxies. But if you need speed and affordability, datacenter proxies are your BFF.

By the way, for your easier start, we prepared some step-by-step instructions on integrating our proxies into your favorite bots.