The Best Instagram Bots And Automation Tools
Whoa, Instagram bots have had to up their game in recent years! The social media platform is cracking down on its shenanigans, and only the smartest bots can survive.
These days, Instagram automation is all about emulating human behavior, using secured proxy networks, and staying one step ahead. If you choose your Instagram bots and automation tools wisely and stay within the platform's guidelines, you can still use them to grow your account and connect with your audience. Just remember to keep it real and focus on creating quality content for the right audience instead of being spammy or manipulative.
What are Instagram bots?
Instagram automation tools, aka Instagram bots, are like having your own personal assistant that automatically does various tasks like following other users based on certain criteria.
Of course, using Instagram bots has the potential risk of compromising your Instagram account and getting you banned by the social media platform. However, you can minimize the risk by choosing the best Instagram bots or pairing your bot accounts with residential proxies.
Types of Instagram bots
Not all Instagram bots are created for the same purposes. Gladly, there're enough of them to find something fitting your needs. Here's the most popular activities you can easily automate with Instagram bots:
- Liking other Instagram users' posts. Automation bots go around Instagram posts, loving them based on specific hashtags or locations.
- Leaving comments instead of you. Automation tools designed to comment on other Instagram users' posts in bulk.
- Following on your behalf. Such bots follow other Instagram accounts based on certain criteria, such as their interests.
- Unfollowing the accounts. Instagram automation tools can help you clean up your following list by automatically unfollowing accounts that haven't followed you back.
- Sending automated direct messages. Instagram bots send direct messages to other users to welcome new followers or promote your content.
3 best Instagram automation tools and services you should try
The Instagram bot market has changed over the years as it offers more Instagram automation services rather than bots themselves. That's why in this list, we don't limit ourselves only to bots but instead focus on the solutions to boost engagement on your Instagram accounts.
Inflact
Tired of spending a lot of time on your social media marketing tasks and manually interacting with users on your Instagram account? Say hello to Inflact, the Instagram automation service that does the work for you!
With Inflact, you can automatically attract users, build a loyal community, interact with your customers, view Instagram stories anonymously, and post regularly to boost your reach via relevant hashtags.
Wanna hear the best part? Inflact's affordable pricing plans start at just $54/month for the Basic plan, making it easy to use Instagram automation. And if you're not quite ready to commit, give their 7-day Pro plan trial a go for just $3.
SimplyGram
If you're looking to boost your Instagram followers and engagement safely and organically, then SimplyGram is the way to go. No more fake accounts that harm your account. The service uses a unique strategy to interact with potential followers in your niche, leading to genuine engagement and growth.
SimplyGram is so easy to use that even your grandma could do it. Just create an account, tell SimplyGram about your target audience, and voilà – you're on your way to Instagram stardom. Plus, the tool can also help you grow your social media accounts on other platforms like LinkedIn.
SimplyGram plans start from $69/month, but they offer a 3-day free trial with each package to check if it's your match.
Social Boost
In case you're more into trying services than Instagram bots, try Social Boost. Using this Instagram automation service, you can sit back and relax while they take care of your Instagram account. Social Boost uses knowledge and experience to interact with potential followers in your niche, leading to genuine Instagram growth and engagement. Plus, they provide you with detailed analytics and reports so you can track your progress.
And the pricing? Their basic plan starts from $59/month. But if you’re into a more serious Instagram growth game, better check their premium plan for $99/month.
Benefits of using Instagram bots with Instagram proxies
Using the best Instagram bots paired with proxies could be your way to unlock fast Instagram growth. How so? An Instagram bot routes via a rotating proxy server, which masks your IP address by changing it with another one. It keeps you anonymous, and you have fewer chances of earning a block.
Some benefits of using Instagram bots with proxies:
- Saves time and energy by automating the tedious task of engaging with potential followers in your niche.
- Ensures that your bot accounts stay anonymous and avoid getting flagged.
- Allows to engage with more potential followers in less time, allowing you to grow your Instagram account faster and more efficiently.
How to choose proxies for your Instagram bot
Time to consider what kind of proxies are most suitable for your Instagram bot. Actually, two options could work great: residential and datacenter proxies.
Residential proxies are IP addresses of desktop and mobile devices. This makes them more authentic and less likely to get flagged by Instagram's suspicious activity radar. What's cool, our 115M+ ethically-sourced residential proxy pool covers 195+ locations worldwide, including countries, cities, and US states. With it, you can enjoy <0.5s speed, 99.68% success rate, advanced rotation and up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions. Sounds great but still not feelin’ sure? Try it out with the best entry point in the market – Pay As You Go.
But don't overlook the datacenter proxies – they're lightning-fast and pocket-friendly. Our 100K+ datacenter IP pool worldwide offers <0.3s average speed, 99.99% uptime, advanced proxy rotation, up to 30 min. sticky sessions, and more. With our plans, you can choose between two pricing models: Pay per IP allows you to pay for a specific number of IPs and GBs in chosen locations; Pay per GB lets you get unlimited IPs while paying for the traffic only.
So, which one should you choose? Well, it all depends on your needs and budget. If you want to enjoy real device IPs, go for the residential proxies. But if you need speed and affordability, datacenter proxies are your BFF.
By the way, for your easier start, we prepared some step-by-step instructions on integrating our proxies into your favorite bots.
Collect data for serious Instagram marketing game
If you're into a long-term game of boosting your Instagram engagement, data collection can help you get valuable insights on adjusting your social media marketing strategy to win your Instagram followers' hearts. And we have an ultimate solution for you – Decodo's Social Media Scraping API.
This tool is a real treasure – backed with 125M+ quality residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies, it contains an Instagram scraper and a data parser. It works at a 100% success rate, meaning we're not going to charge if the request fails, and we'll keep repeating them 'till we deliver valuable real-time or on-demand data. Oh, and you can choose the format to receive results – raw HTML or structured JSON.
And to make your start as smooth as possible, we equip you with useful code examples on our GitHub, Postman collections of sample requests, and quick start guide to show some scraping basics.
What can you do with Social Media Scraping API?
- Scrape Instagram accounts to get insights into their follower count, likes, and comments. It could be influencers or competitors whose social media metrics could help you understand what works best in your niche.
- Collect data to understand your target audience's needs. Social Media Scraping API can help you track the most used hashtags and engaging posts and see what your audience follows.
- Make data-based decisions by relying on collected engagement metrics data. Such alternative data can help you better understand the context and make calculated decisions.
Summing up
If you're looking to boost your Instagram game without sacrificing your precious time and energy, then Instagram bots and automation tools might be the trick for you. Just don't forget to pair them with proxies to stay anonymous and block-immune.
Before you go wild with your bots and proxies, remember to use them with caution and stay within the platform's guidelines. At the end of the day, the key to Insta-success is quality content for the right audience. So, go ahead and automate, but don't forget to keep it real!
