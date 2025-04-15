YouTube Proxies
What is a YouTube proxy
A YouTube proxy is a server that acts as an intermediary between your device and YouTube, masking your real IP address, while imitating real user behavior.
Bypass geo-restrictions
Access all YouTube content, even if it’s unavailable in your country. Connect to proxies in specific countries to view restricted videos or unblock the platform altogether.
Privacy and security
Mask your IP address to enhance privacy and prevent tracking. It also adds encryption, ensuring a secure connection, especially when accessing YouTube on public networks.
Fast and reliable connections
Get high-speed servers for smooth YouTube streaming and fast uploads. Our large proxy pool ensures stable, uninterrupted connections, avoiding throttling or delays.
Explore with global YouTube proxies
Unlock 115M+ residential proxies from 195+ locations worldwide, including all 50 US states.
Unblock Youtube with residential proxies
Get unlimited concurrent sessions and comprehensive geo-targeting with our fast residential proxies.
Enjoy YouTube proxy features
Watch videos from anywhere and explore all the content you want, without worrying about your privacy or security.
99.99% uptime
Take advantage of our robust infrastructure and advanced monitoring systems for minimal downtime, even during peak traffic.
195+ locations
Advertise content for different locations and grow your channel on YouTube with access to 195+ locations worldwide.
SSL encryption
Rest easy knowing your data is protected and kept safe during every interaction, meeting the highest digital security standards.
Sticky & rotating sessions
Enjoy up to 24-hour custom sticky sessions for an uninterrupted experience or use rotating sessions for advanced security and dynamic routing.
Unlimited connections
Connect as many devices, users, or applications as you need, without worrying about performance bottlenecks or restrictions.
55M+ rotating IPs
Access 115M+rotating IPs for unmatched flexibility, security, and full anonymity with a dynamic, constantly changing IP pool.
Getting started with YouTube proxies
Setting up our YouTube proxies will only take a few minutes. Have questions along the way? Our tech support team is ready to guide you 24/7 via live chat.
1. Choose your plan
Check out our subscriptions and see what suits your needs. We’ve made sure that both individuals and businesses find the perfect plan that meets different needs.
2. Sign up and access the dashboard
Create an account and log into the Decodo dashboard.
3. Set up your proxy
Follow our quick setup guide to configure the proxy on your device. You can choose from residential, HTTP(S), or SOCKS proxies.
4. Select your location
Pick any location you want to connect from – we offer 195+ locations around the world.
5. Start browsing
That’s it! You can start enjoying unrestricted access to YouTube right away.
Sticky and rotating sessions
Our advanced rotation automates proxy changes, so you don’t need to worry about that too. Just choose which session type suits your needs best, and you’re good to go.
Our sticky sessions last for 1, 10, or 30 minutes, as well as 24hr custom sticky sessions, and are best for views and subscribers’ generating bots. Staying with the same IP address won’t trigger YouTube security, so you won’t get blocked. As for rotating sessions, they are great for YouTube scraping. In this case, the IP address will change with every connection allowing you to collect that precious data swimmingly.
Scrape YouTube
If you’re a YouTube marketer or a researcher, the chances are that you’ll need to scrape YouTube at some point. Maybe you’ll need to automatically collect comments for sentiment analysis, track YouTube videos’ ranking, or create a database of video descriptions and other data – we got your back, buddy.
Yup, you’ll need to have a high-quality YouTube proxy to avoid any blocks and IP bans. No kidding, YouTube scrapers scale only with robust proxy networks that allow you to set up millions of unique IP addresses. We use real devices’ IPs registered with internet service providers that look exactly like an average Joe on the internet.
Scraping YouTube with our network is a breeze, pinky swear. Just don’t forget to use rotating sessions for the best YouTube scraping experience!
Generate YouTube subscribers
If you’re on a mission to grow your business with the help of YouTube you’ll need a good ol’ YouTube proxy to gather that nice bundle of subscribers. And hey, we aren’t saying that the old-fashioned way of gaining popularity is dead. We’re just saying that YouTube’s algorithm favors channels that have a massive number of subscribers already.
Don’t worry, to set a subscriber bot with our proxies is easy as pie. Simply set up a sticky IP session for each of your YouTube accounts and start subscribing to target channels through automated YouTube sub bots. These bots can also increase your channel’s count of video views, likes, and comments. Just chill, create your content, watch some music videos and leave the rest for a YouTube proxy!
By the way, if your bot can’t use user:pass authentication, there’s no need to panic. We let you whitelist your IP address for a reason: set your device to route traffic through our gateway, whitelist its IP, and your bot will access YouTube through our proxies automatically.
Frequently asked questions
What is a YouTube proxy?
A YouTube proxy is a service that lets you access YouTube through a different server. It hides your real location and IP address, allowing you to bypass restrictions or access blocked content.
How do YouTube proxies work?
When you use a YouTube proxy, your device connects to a remote server. The proxy server then connects to YouTube on your behalf, retrieves the content, and sends it back to you. This hides your actual IP and location.
What are residential proxies?
One of the most popular proxy type is residential one. Residential proxies are real devices’ IP addresses, so they appear as an average user to all websites and are almost impossible to detect. Learn more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy.
Can a proxy help avoid bandwidth throttling?
Yes, a good-quality proxy can help to avoid bandwidth throttling. Unlike VPN services, we don’t limit bandwidth use, meaning you can use as much as you need. This helps to fight bandwidth throttling. Of course, keep in mind that your speed and browsing experience can be slightly affected when you use residential proxies. These proxies are from real devices, so they directly rely on that gadget.
Will using a proxy slow down my internet connection?
Yes, it will. When you’re web browsing with a proxy, your device is not communicating directly with a website you want to visit. This means that a proxy server accesses a website and just then transmits data to you. These additional steps slow your internet speeds.
Is my data secure when using Decodo?
Absolutely. Your data security is our top priority at Decodo. We implement robust security measures to ensure your privacy and protect your information. When using our services, we mask your IP address, effectively anonymizing your online activity. Additionally, all data transmitted through our network is encrypted with advanced protocols, safeguarding it from unauthorized access.
What are the differences between residential and datacenter proxies?
Residential proxies use real IP addresses from home internet connections, making them harder to block. Datacenter proxies use IPs from data centers, which can be easier to detect and block because they don't come from real users.
Does Decodo offer a free trial or money-back guarantee?
We offer a free trial for all of our solutions. Alternatively, you can choose a 14-day money-back guarantee. Please keep in mind that if you select the free trial, the 14-day money-back option won’t be available, as outlined in our License Agreement.
How can I contact support if I have issues?
Our award-winning tech support is available 24/7 via LiveChat. And if you prefer a different format to get answers, check out our documentation, quick start guides, and our YouTube channel.
