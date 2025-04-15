Set up proxies in Follow Liker bot:

NOTE: Follow Liker application does not accept domain:port format (e.g. us.decodo.com:10000) so first, you will need to convert it to IP:Port format. For more information read our short guide on setting proxies using IP:Port format.

1. When you open application, you can either enter proxy list into proxy manager or assign proxy directly to account.

2. When using proxy list, application will automatically assign unused proxy to an account. To import a list, click on tools > proxy manager