Reddit Proxies

Unblock Reddit’s full potential with premium residential IPs. Access and automate Reddit with Decodo today! You are safe with a 14-day money-back option.

Start free trialSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

Reddit proxies

Take market research to the next level with residential IPs

Unblock Reddit with residential proxies

Bypass Reddit blocks with residential proxies. Unblock Reddit in China, Indonesia, Turkey, and anywhere else. Access your favorite subreddits from anywhere in the world and hide your IP in the process.

Simply the best proxies

How residential proxies work for Reddit

With our residential proxy network, you can route your connection to Reddit through 55+ million residential IPs and keep your browsing private. Don’t let your ISP see what you’re accessing and hide your location from Reddit. Everything with 99.68% success rate, <0.5s average response time, and 99.99% uptime!

adtech-Image-5.png

Works with all major browsers:

Chrome
Chrome
Firefox
Firefox
Selenium
Selenium
Safari
Safari
FoxyProxy
FoxyProxy
Who we are?

What is Decodo?

Decodo is a highly reliable residential proxy network with industry-leading speed (<0.5s) and a success rate of 99.68%. We offer over 115 million unique IPs in more than 195+ locations, including any city in the world and 50 US states.


We make it easy to use sticky (timed) or rotating (IP changes with every request) sessions to access localized data, manage numerous accounts, and stay undetected in the process.


Our users get guaranteed 99.99% uptime and use unlimited concurrent connections and threads with country and city-level targeting. See our location list for more info.

Get proxies!

Get proxies now. You're 100% safe!

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).

Register now
Scraping.svg

Scrape Reddit faster

Get Reddit data faster by making more than 60 calls every minute via Reddit Scraper. Rotating residential proxies allow you to vastly improve your Reddit data mining efficiency.

多账户

Automate Reddit

Thousands of growth hackers, marketers and corporations automate accounts on Reddit. Create multiple accounts safely and boost your subreddit today.

Plane

Reddit upvote bot

You can use upvote bots to get to the front page of Reddit faster. You will need our high quality residential proxies for your accounts to gain the viral push every successful Reddit post needs.

Reddit downvote bot

Take advantage of downvote bots to damage your competitors on Reddit. As with upvote bots, you not only need the bot software and accounts – you also need high quality residential proxies.

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved