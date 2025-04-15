Another Nike Bot: Nike SNKRS Bot – a Review

About Another Nike Bot’s Nike SNKRS Bot

Aye, we know, we know! The name of the bot can confuse you. But we promise – the definition is simpler than its name.

So, here’s the story – Another Nike Bot was one of the best Nike-only bots out there. However, the creators discontinued it. Instead of that, they’ve moved on to include over a hundred retail stores. The developers expanded their support to Shopify and Footsites to cover all the different places where Nike drops limited releases.

One of the ANB products is the Nike SNKRS Bot. Another Nike Bot’s Nike SNKRS Bot provides support for Nike stores in the EU, United States, Australia, China, Hong Kong, and Japan, and works perfectly with the SNKRS app. It’s a very simple shoe bot with a nice visual SNKRS calendar, which makes copping on Nike a breeze!

Oh, almost forgot! Here’s a pro tip: to get the best results, use bots with high-quality sneaker proxies.