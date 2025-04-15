SNKRS Draw: How to Finally Get 'Em with Proxies

If you're a die-hard sneakerhead, you know the rush of trying to cop a limited edition pair of Nikes on the SNKRS app. And although there’re other similar sites, Nike knows how to keep us on our toes by dropping their limited edition pairs exclusively on the SNKRS app.

However, copping Nike on SNKRS can be tricky, especially when going after those hot drops that can be gone in a matter of seconds.

So if you'd like to snag a pair of Nike and Tiffany's collab or feel like you'd look amazing in those Nike and Stüssy sneaks, you should do a few things before the drop. Spoiler alert – you’ll need to use Nike SNKRS proxies.