Better Nike Bot and BNB AIO Review

About Better Nike Bot

BNB is a sneaker bot brand with four products under its name:

Better Nike Bot,

Better Nike Bot – Ultimate,

BNB All in One,

BNB All in One – Ultimate.

The Ultimate versions of shoe bots are quite a bit more expensive, but they include a year of free updates and allow multiple PCs to run the bot. You also get whitelabel emails with Ultimate bots, which let you streamline a sneaker reselling business. In short, the Ultimate version is more of a solution for sneaker reseller or investors.

Better Nike Bot (not AIO) only works on Nike stores in all regions except for China. It also supports SNKRS app and draws. BNB AIO versions support footsites, Supreme, Bape and Yeezy Supply, among dozens of other sites.

All BNB bots are compatible with Windows only, so you will have to install a Win emulator if you want to use BNB on a Mac.