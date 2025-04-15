Less mainstream SNKRS bots you should try

Let’s leave the good ol’ classics and explore some new bots in the sneaker botting scene. And yup, there are at least several worth your attention!

PrismAIO

Sneakerheads love PrismAIO for their dedicated developers that make this app better every day. In addition, they never cease to surprise with regular updates that even include last-minute ones to beat Shopify’s anti-bot security updates. Sleek, isn’t it?

Ah, and you guessed it right – this bot is lit when cooking shoes from Shopify. Unfortunately, it’s a bit slacking when it comes to certain footsites. But don’t you fret – PrismAIO devs are devoted ones, so it’s just the question of time when you’ll be able to cop these sneaker shops too!

This bot is worth its users’ hype for another reason too – its sleek UI and excellent customer support service.

Ganesh

Ganesh is an elephant-headed Hindu god, traditionally worshipped before any major enterprise. And as a sneakerhead, you probably pray to every single deity before every limited sneaker release: excellent thinking, Ganesh, the sneaker bot.

This top-notch sneaker bot is perfectly balanced for the EU sneakerheads. Seriously, among sneakerheads, it’s known as one of the best bots out there!

It’s perfect for copping shoes from Footlocker, Offspring, and Size. Unfortunately, you have to resort to reshipping services if you’re from the US or elsewhere globally. Just keep in mind that this bot is pricy and can be priced between $4500 and $5000 in the secondary market.

On the bright side, you enjoy a flawless customer support gang that is available 24/7. So this rave is worth the money, right?

Cybersole

Ok, here’s yet another great bot that is worth your attention! It claims to be the fastest on the market and successfully supports more than 170 sites. For instance, it works wonderfully on Supreme, Size, Footlocker, and YeezySupply.

Also, you can successfully cop your sneakers from tons of different sites globally. Did you hear that? Yup, your life just got easier.