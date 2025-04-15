All in One Bot Review

Once you set up some tasks, you can run them before a release. The Task Log on the right will show you what the bot is doing and notify you if it needs to solve a Captcha. You can use a Manual Captcha Solver to generate a token for the bot.

You can use guest or registered accounts for all sites, but make sure your target site allows guest accounts. If it doesn’t, you must have enough accounts registered before the drop.

Note that you must use US footwear sizes for all accounts. You can also use the product ID (PID) as a keyword in the tasks. To make sure you get Ws, use different billing profiles and mix your credentials and shipping address format. Otherwise, your orders will get canceled. Oh, and don’t you forget, you’ll also have to use the best proxies for AIO bot – real residential IPs.