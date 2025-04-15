How to Run Unlimited Sneaker Bot Tasks With Decodo
Sneaker bots are great tools for cooking limited edition shoes. And the more tasks your bot runs, the more chances you have to cop multiple pairs. But the number of tasks you run depends on the golden proxy rule: have at least one sneaker proxy for each task. So how can you increase the number of tasks without spending a fortune on proxies? Read on to find out!
May 25, 2021
Sneaker bot tasks
Sneaker bots are good not only for their speed. They also scale like crazy. For example, a pro sneakerhead will have over 1,500 bot tasks running on a hyped release. That means the shoe bot will have over a thousand more chances than anyone else to checkout a pair sneakers. If you run multiple bots with over a hundred of tasks you probably already have a strong reselling operation going. Nevertheless, you might also be overspending a ton of cash on sneaker proxies.
The golden proxy: task ratio
Everybody knows that when you run multiple tasks on a sneaker bot, you must use at least a 1:1 ratio of tasks:proxies. That means you will need 1,000 proxies for 1,000 tasks. If you want to bring down delay or use some experimental mode on the bot, you will need even more proxies than that!
Most sneaker proxy providers sell individual IP addresses, which you cannot use with so many tasks, because they will cost more than those grails bring in post-retail. This is why buying a rotating proxy network is great – it gives you millions or residential IP addresses to use and always provides a new tested proxy for every connection. That’s how you can really increase your proxy:task ration and bring down the timeout delay for monitor tasks.
Unlimited tasks with a sneaker bot
Running unlimited tasks on Nike bot, Better Nike Bot, Adidas bot, or any other sneaker bot requires some additional preparation. First, you either need a powerful PC or to rent out a good VPS. After all, you must use good hardware to make your bot run smoothly. Even if it doesn’t take a lot to run a hundred tasks, any delay you get might give you an L.
Next, you need a proxy solution that would let you run all those tasks undetected. And not bankrupt you. Is it possible? Yes.
Rotating proxies with a backconnect node let you use as many proxies as you want. That means you could set up 1,000 tasks with a good rotating proxy and not worry about any of the proxies going dead during checkout because the network will just rotate to a new one for each task.
Of course, not every proxy provider will let you use unlimited connections, because pro hypebeasts run A LOT of tasks during a drop. Luckily, Decodo’s servers use advanced rotation technologies and load balancers which let us handle massive amounts of requests. Our network lets you send unlimited connection requests, and the network gives you new IPs for each connection, even if you are only using US proxies. This is how you can use unlimited sneaker bot tasks – with unlimited connections on a rotating residential proxy network!
That’s right, you can setup unlimited tasks with US-only residential proxies and run them during a drop without problems. A lot of sneakerheads don’t realize they’re sitting on a gold mine with our network, so start scaling your task numbers and cook for real with Decodo!
