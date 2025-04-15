How to scrape Amazon ASIN?

What is needed for scraping ASINs

Scraping ASINs is about collecting unique ASIN codes from product listings to make tasks like price comparisons and product research a breeze. It can be helpful if you’re looking to analyze market trends, keep an eye on competitors, or manage your inventory more smoothly.

To get started, you’ll need tools that can fetch and process this data the right way. You can, for example, use Amazon’s official APIs, like the Product Advertising API. You’ll just need to sign up for an Amazon Developer account and get your API credentials.

Using Amazon’s official Product Advertising API is useful for accessing product data, but it has limitations like strict usage policies, rate limits, and the requirement of an approved Amazon Associates account. These restrictions can be challenging if you need large amounts of data or frequent updates. As a result, some people prefer other solutions for more flexibility and tailored data collection.

Web scraping Amazon ASIN: best methods

There are several effective methods for how to scrape Amazon ASINs, ranging from purchasing pre-compiled datasets to utilizing Amazon scraping tools or building custom solutions. Let's explore the best options available:

1. Purchasing datasets from third-party providers

A straightforward way to access a large number of ASINs is by buying pre-collected datasets from third-party services. These providers gather extensive lists of ASINs, often categorized by product type, popularity, or other criteria, and offer them in easy-to-use formats like CSV or JSON. This method saves you time and effort, allowing you to integrate ASIN data into your projects without the need to scrape the data yourself.

Purchasing from reputable sources ensures that the data has been collected responsibly and is up-to-date. This option is ideal for businesses or individuals who need reliable ASIN data quickly, enabling them to focus on analysis, market research, or inventory management rather than data collection.

2. Building a custom scraper

For those with technical expertise, building a custom scraper offers a high level of control over the data extraction process. Using programming languages like Python along with libraries such as BeautifulSoup, Scrapy, or Selenium, you can create a scraper tailored to your specific needs. This approach allows you to extract ASINs from various parts of Amazon’s website, such as search results, category listings, or individual product pages.

However, keep in mind that Amazon has robust anti-scraping measures in place. To avoid detection and potential IP bans, you’ll need to integrate residential proxies, set appropriate request delays, and mimic human browsing behavior. Reliable proxies are especially important to distribute requests and reduce the risk of being blocked, ensuring a smoother and more consistent data collection process.

3. Utilizing web scraping tools and APIs

If you’re looking for a user-friendly solution that doesn’t require extensive coding skills, web scraping tools and APIs are an excellent choice. These services are designed to handle the complexities of scraping data from websites like Amazon, including navigating dynamic content and bypassing anti-bot protections. Features like automatic proxy rotation and data parsing immensely simplify the process when you scrape Amazon ASINs.

Our eCommerce Scraping API, for example, acts as an Amazon ASIN scraper, allowing you to gather ASINs and related product information using a simple search phrase – all without needing any technical knowledge. By leveraging ready-made scraping templates and user-friendly interfaces, you can efficiently collect the data you need for tasks like product research, pricing analysis, or competitor monitoring.

Scraping Amazon ASIN data without coding: our ASIN scraper

Since web scraping tools offer a great balance of user-friendliness and customization, let’s explore how easy it is to gather product details from Amazon using a simple search phrase. With our eCommerce Scraping API, you can collect information on various products that appear in the search results without writing any code. Here's how it works:

1. Get eCommerce Scraping API

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, navigate to the eCommerce tab under the Scraping APIs column on the left panel, and choose a subscription plan or claim a 7-day free trial to test our service.

2. Find the ready-made scraper

A ready-made scraper is a pre-configured template within our Scraping API that offers target-specific scraping with appropriate parameter options and parsing capabilities. Follow these steps:

Navigate to the Scrapers tab. Choose to Create new scraper or look at the list of Popular Scrapers below. Click on amazon_search.

You now have the scraper set to retrieve ASINs based on a search phrase!

3. Configure your scraping request

Enter your query, which should be the phrase or keyword you’d enter in the Amazon search bar. You can enable the Bulk parameter to target several queries simultaneously.

Then, select parameters like website domain, device type, browser, pagination, category ID, and others.

As an example, we’ll search the phrase "light bulb for Alexa" and choose the .com domain, Desktop device, Chrome browser, and page number 1.

4. Send your request and export the response

Once you’ve set up your scraping parameters, click the Start scraping button or opt for the Schedule button to execute your project and have the response delivered to your email address, webhook, or Google Drive at intervals that suit you – hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or a custom rate.

Alternatively, you can copy the request code in cURL, Node.js, or Python and integrate it into your development environment. A PHP code sample is also available on our Github. Check our documentation to adjust the parameters to suit your needs. Our request code in Python looks like this: