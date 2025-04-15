Amazon ASIN Data API

Effortlessly access real-time Amazon product data with our powerful ASIN data API. Instantly retrieve product details, pricing, reviews, ratings, and more to fuel your eCommerce strategy.

Lead the scraping game with Amazon ASIN data API

Extract data by providing Amazon ASINs

The eCommerce Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, static residential, and datacenter proxies.

That’s why you can quickly scrape Amazon data by providing product ASINs. Here are some of the key data points you can extract:


  • Product lists, details, and images
  • Customer reviews and ratings
  • Pricing data

What is an Amazon ASIN data API?

An Amazon ASIN data API is a tool that extracts data from Amazon. With our Amazon ASIN data API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced devs, this tool has a number of excellent features:


  • Built-in scraper and parser
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Advanced browser fingerprints
  • Easy real-time API integration
  • 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
  • CAPTCHA handling

Scrape Amazon with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Amazon ASIN data API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGithub
import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "target": "amazon_product",
      "query": "B09H74FXNW",
      "parse": True,
      "autoselect_variant": False
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Powerful Amazon ASIN data API for your eCommerce success

Scrape Amazon by providing ASINs using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Green code icon

Accurate results

Select from raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table results to suit your specific scraping needs.

Green 100 percent success icon

Guaranteed 100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Amazon queries.

Real-time or on demand results 

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose between real-time results or schedule data delivery for later.

Protection icon

Advanced anti-bot protection

Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and CAPTCHAs.

Easy integration icon

Easy integration

Integrate our APIs into your workflows with straightforward quick start guides and code examples.

Integration icon

Proxy integration

Leave CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions behind with 125M+ IPs under the scraping API hood.

API green icon

API Playground

Send your first test request using our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.

Free trial green icon

7-day free trial

Test drive our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right ASIN data API solution for you

Explore our Amazon Scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core to Advanced solutions – we've got you covered.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

$29 + VAT billed monthly

$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Buy now

Buy now

$29 + VAT billed monthly

$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Start free trial

Start free trial

Buy now

Buy now

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

How does the Amazon ASIN data API work?

The Amazon ASIN data API is powered by our eCommerce Scraping API engine. Simply input an ASIN, configure your parameters, and send the request. Within moments, the API returns structured data in your preferred format, whether HTML, JSON, or CSV. It’s a seamless way to access Amazon product details with minimal effort.

Is the data provided in real time?

Yes! You can choose between synchronous and asynchronous requests based on your needs. Synchronous mode delivers real-time results instantly, while asynchronous mode allows you to queue requests and retrieve data later. This flexibility ensures smooth operation whether you need immediate updates or large-scale batch processing.

Can I scrape data from all Amazon marketplaces?

Absolutely! Our API supports all Amazon marketplaces, enabling you to extract product data regardless of location. Whether you need data based on ASIN from Amazon US, UK, Germany, Japan, or any other region, our API ensures seamless access to global product listings.

How scalable is the Amazon ASIN data API?

Our API is built for scale, handling millions of requests per day without performance bottlenecks. With unlimited bandwidth, you can extract as much data as needed without worrying about request limits or slowdowns.


The API's dynamic infrastructure automatically adjusts resources based on traffic and usage, ensuring fast response times even under high demand. Plus, with 99.99% uptime, your data extraction remains uninterrupted, making it the perfect solution for high-volume and enterprise-level projects.


Is it legal to scrape data from Amazon?

The legality of scraping Amazon depends on the type of data you’re collecting and how you use it. Scraping publicly available data is generally legal, but it’s crucial to follow local regulations and Amazon’s terms of service. We always recommend consulting legal professionals before engaging in large-scale scraping activities.

Can I schedule automated data extractions?

Yes! Our built-in scheduling feature lets you automate data extractions and receive responses at your preferred intervals – hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or on a custom schedule. Results can be delivered to your email, webhook, or Google Drive, making data collection effortless.

What kind of support does Decodo offer?

We provide detailed help documentation and quick start guides to get you on your way. If you can't find an answer there, feel free to contact our award-winning 24/7 tech support team via LiveChat or the sales team at [email protected].

Amazon ASIN Data API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

