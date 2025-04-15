Amazon ASIN Data API
Extract data by providing Amazon ASINs
The eCommerce Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, static residential, and datacenter proxies.
That’s why you can quickly scrape Amazon data by providing product ASINs. Here are some of the key data points you can extract:
- Product lists, details, and images
- Customer reviews and ratings
- Pricing data
What is an Amazon ASIN data API?
An Amazon ASIN data API is a tool that extracts data from Amazon. With our Amazon ASIN data API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced devs, this tool has a number of excellent features:
- Built-in scraper and parser
- JavaScript rendering
- Advanced browser fingerprints
- Easy real-time API integration
- 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
- CAPTCHA handling
Scrape Amazon with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Amazon ASIN data API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "amazon_product","query": "B09H74FXNW","parse": True,"autoselect_variant": False}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Accurate results
Select from raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table results to suit your specific scraping needs.
Guaranteed 100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Amazon queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose between real-time results or schedule data delivery for later.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and CAPTCHAs.
Easy integration
Integrate our APIs into your workflows with straightforward quick start guides and code examples.
Proxy integration
Leave CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions behind with 125M+ IPs under the scraping API hood.
API Playground
Send your first test request using our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.
7-day free trial
Test drive our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Decodo blog
Learn more about scraping, build knowledge on our solutions, or get fresh ideas – our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
How to Scrape Amazon ASIN
Imagine you want to collect ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) for all the products that appear on Amazon after searching for a specific item. This can be incredibly useful for tasks like market research, competitor analysis, or managing your own product listings. With our Amazon scraper, you can easily gather these ASINs directly from the search results, making the data collection process quick and efficient. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use our ready-made Amazon scraper to extract ASINs and explain how this information can benefit your business.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 03, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape Amazon Prices
Amazon is the ultimate shopping platform, serving as a vast database of current, competitive pricing information. For anyone looking to track eCommerce prices, explore trends, or gain insights for competitive analysis, scraping Amazon prices is a powerful way to gather such data. In this guide on how to scrape Amazon prices, we’ll dive into the essential methods and tools available to help you gather pricing data and keep an eye on the latest deals and price changes.
Dominykas Niaura
Nov 15, 2024
8 min read
How to Bypass Amazon CAPTCHAs When Scraping
Amazon CAPTCHAs – advanced anti-bot mechanisms that prevent the robots from visiting the website and slowing down its performance. Whether you're trying to buy a new book or snag that highly coveted gadget, nothing kills the thrill of online shopping quite like the dreaded security obstacle in the form of random numbers and letters, the challenge of choosing all the motorbikes, or choosing which item is not from the same category as the rest of them.
Coming in various forms and sizes, CAPTCHAs can also prevent the bots from collecting valuable data that fuels eCommerce business growth. If you're looking for ways to avoid Amazon CAPTCHAs, implementing specific strategies can help you bypass this frustrating barrier and enhance your shopping experience.
This article will delve into the concept of CAPTCHAs and equip you with effective strategies to shop hassle-free on Amazon.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 10, 2024
5 min read
Scraping Amazon Product Data Using Python: Step-by-Step Guide
This comprehensive guide will teach you how to scrape Amazon product data using Python. Whether you’re an eCommerce professional, researcher, or developer, you’ll learn to create a solution to extract valuable insights from Amazon’s marketplace. By following this guide, you’ll acquire practical knowledge on setting up your scraping environment, overcoming common challenges, and efficiently collecting the needed data.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 27, 2025
15 min read
How to Fix Amazon’s "Sorry, Something Went Wrong on Our End" Error
Have you been on a shopping spree on Amazon and suddenly got stopped in your tracks by the "Sorry, something went wrong on our end" error? The page displays photos of beautiful dogs of Amazon, but neither "sorry" nor the dogs will help with your frustration. This error can interrupt your browsing and purchasing in an instant, so what can you do? In this blog post, we’ll dive into the causes of this error, ways to troubleshoot it, and tips to avoid it in the future so your shopping adventures remain enjoyable.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 28, 2025
8 min read
Is It Legal to Scrape Amazon?
Have you ever woken up all sweaty in the middle of the night with one question in mind: have I done something wrong by scraping Amazon? Well, you can answer this question in several ways. The good news is that they don’t necessarily give you a one-way ticket to scraping prison!
Just a quick heads up – this article is for informational purposes only and it doesn’t constitute legal advice.
James Keenan
Apr 21, 2021
3 min read
How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
Since there are over 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, understanding how to scrape products from eCommerce websites can give you a competitive edge and help you find relevant data to drive your business forward. In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 fundamental steps to scraping eCommerce sites and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.
Martin Ganchev
Oct 02, 2024
4 min read
Frequently asked questions
How does the Amazon ASIN data API work?
The Amazon ASIN data API is powered by our eCommerce Scraping API engine. Simply input an ASIN, configure your parameters, and send the request. Within moments, the API returns structured data in your preferred format, whether HTML, JSON, or CSV. It’s a seamless way to access Amazon product details with minimal effort.
Is the data provided in real time?
Yes! You can choose between synchronous and asynchronous requests based on your needs. Synchronous mode delivers real-time results instantly, while asynchronous mode allows you to queue requests and retrieve data later. This flexibility ensures smooth operation whether you need immediate updates or large-scale batch processing.
Can I scrape data from all Amazon marketplaces?
Absolutely! Our API supports all Amazon marketplaces, enabling you to extract product data regardless of location. Whether you need data based on ASIN from Amazon US, UK, Germany, Japan, or any other region, our API ensures seamless access to global product listings.
How scalable is the Amazon ASIN data API?
Our API is built for scale, handling millions of requests per day without performance bottlenecks. With unlimited bandwidth, you can extract as much data as needed without worrying about request limits or slowdowns.
The API's dynamic infrastructure automatically adjusts resources based on traffic and usage, ensuring fast response times even under high demand. Plus, with 99.99% uptime, your data extraction remains uninterrupted, making it the perfect solution for high-volume and enterprise-level projects.
Is it legal to scrape data from Amazon?
The legality of scraping Amazon depends on the type of data you’re collecting and how you use it. Scraping publicly available data is generally legal, but it’s crucial to follow local regulations and Amazon’s terms of service. We always recommend consulting legal professionals before engaging in large-scale scraping activities.
Can I schedule automated data extractions?
Yes! Our built-in scheduling feature lets you automate data extractions and receive responses at your preferred intervals – hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or on a custom schedule. Results can be delivered to your email, webhook, or Google Drive, making data collection effortless.
What kind of support does Decodo offer?
We provide detailed help documentation and quick start guides to get you on your way. If you can't find an answer there, feel free to contact our award-winning 24/7 tech support team via LiveChat or the sales team at [email protected].
