Top 10 Best Amazon Scrapers: Tools for Effective Data Extraction
In 2025, the demand for reliable, efficient, and feature-packed Amazon scrapers is steadily growing as businesses increasingly rely on data-driven strategies to stay competitive in the eCommerce space. With so many options flooding the market, choosing the best tool for your specific needs can feel overwhelming. Are you after speed, scalability, and advanced data filtering, or are you focused on ease of use and seamless integration? Let’s explore the best Amazon scraper options currently available in the market.
What is Amazon scraping?
Amazon scraping is the process of using automated tools to extract publicly available data from Amazon’s website. This data can include product details, prices, reviews, ratings, and seller information, among other insights.
Businesses and researchers use data scraping to gather valuable information for tasks such as price monitoring, trend analysis, market research, and inventory management. By automating the data collection process, Amazon scraping enables users to save time and make informed decisions based on real-time, comprehensive data.
Why do you need an Amazon scraping tool?
Amazon scraping tools empower businesses and individuals to gain a competitive edge by automating the extraction of valuable data. Here are some of the most popular use cases:
- Competitive intelligence. Analyze competitors’ pricing, product offerings, and promotions to fine-tune your strategy.
- Trends monitoring. Identify emerging trends by tracking product popularity, ratings, and review patterns over time.
- Keyword research. Discover high-performing keywords to optimize your product listings and boost visibility.
With an Amazon scraping tool, like an Amazon scraper API, you can extract a wide range of data that forms the foundation for smarter decision-making, giving you actionable insights to grow your business.
How to choose the best Amazon scraper?
Selecting the right Amazon scraper involves evaluating several key features to ensure it meets your needs:
- Success rate and stability. A reliable scraper should consistently extract accurate data without frequent errors or downtime.
- Speed. Fast data collection ensures you can work efficiently, especially when handling large-scale projects.
- Scalability. Ensuring the scraper can handle your growing data needs as your business expands.
- Ease of use. An intuitive interface and straightforward setup make the tool accessible, even for beginners.
- Pricing. A tool that not only offers a good balance of features and performance but also fits your budget.
- Additional features. Value-added functionalities, such as scheduling, data filtering, or integration with other tools.
- Customer support. Responsive and knowledgeable support is crucial for troubleshooting and maximizing the tool’s potential.
Consider these factors and find an Amazon scraper that aligns with your goals and streamlines your data collection process.
Best Amazon scrapers in 2025
We’ve compiled a list of the 10 best Amazon scraper providers for 2025. Each provider has been selected based on its tool’s features, reliability, and overall value, catering to various needs and budgets.
1. Decodo – best value Amazon scraper with award-winning tech support 🏆
Decodo's eCommerce Scraping API provides powerful tools for extracting Amazon data, including product listings, prices, reviews, and search results. With features like JavaScript rendering, geo-targeting across 195+ locations, and support for integrations using Python, cURL, PHP, and Node.js, Decodo ensures a seamless scraping experience for its users.
The API delivers data in raw HTML, JSON, or CSV formats, making it highly versatile for various applications. With a free trial and user-friendly setup, Decodo stands out as a budget-friendly option, offering comprehensive features and reliable tech support.
Decodo’s Core plan of eCommerce Scraping API features essential features for $0.10 per 1K requests. Meanwhile, the Advanced plan with more features costs $2 per 1K requests.
Services
Offering
Locations
195+
Data parsing
Price
From $0.10 for 1K requests
Support
24/7 via LiveChat and email, Discord
Free trial
7 days or 14-day money-back option
2. Oxylabs – best performing premium Amazon scraper
Oxylabs’ Amazon Scraper API is designed for high-performance data extraction, delivering structured information from product pages, search results, best sellers, and reviews in JSON format. It ensures efficient data retrieval with advanced features like JavaScript rendering, geo-targeting, and CAPTCHA handling.
Known for its scalability and reliability, Oxylabs supports a wide range of scraping use cases, making it ideal for enterprises looking for a premium Amazon scraping solution. Its intuitive integration process includes support for Python and other programming languages.
Services
Offering
Locations
200+
Data parsing
Price
From $1.20 for 1K results
Support
24/7 support via chat or email; dedicated account manager
Free trial
7 days
3. Bright Data – fastest Amazon scraper
Bright Data offers one of the fastest solutions for Amazon data scraping, with APIs optimized for rapid extraction of product details, prices, reviews, and seller information. It features IP rotation, CAPTCHA solving, and JavaScript rendering for smooth and reliable performance.
Bright Data’s structured outputs, available in JSON, NDJSON, and CSV formats, are well-suited for large-scale operations. Its platform is designed for businesses of all sizes, offering flexibility and advanced options for seamless integration into workflows.
Services
Offering
Locations
195
Data parsing
Price
From $0.70 for 1K requests
Support
24/7 via email
Free trial
7 days
4. ScraperAPI – reliable scraper for scalable Amazon data extraction
ScraperAPI’s Amazon Scraper simplifies the data collection process with features like advanced scheduling, anti-bot measures, and high success rates. Users can extract structured data, including product details, reviews, search results, and pricing, all in JSON format.
Tailored for scalability, ScraperAPI is perfect for businesses conducting market research, competitor analysis, or trend monitoring. Its user-friendly setup and automation capabilities make it a reliable choice for comprehensive data extraction tasks.
Services
Offering
Locations
12
Data parsing
Price
From approximately $0.10 for 1K API credits
Support
24/7 via LiveChat, email
Free trial
- 7 days & 5K API credits
- Free plan with 1K API credits/month
5. Zyte – advanced scraper with AI-powered automation
Zyte’s Amazon scraping tools leverage AI-powered automation to handle complex tasks like ban avoidance, JavaScript rendering, and data parsing. The API provides structured outputs, enabling easy extraction of product information such as titles, prices, descriptions, and reviews.
For developers, Zyte offers Scrapy Cloud for managing spiders and Smart Proxy Manager for uninterrupted access to data. Its versatile tools ensure consistent, high-quality data extraction workflows for a variety of applications.
Depending on the website tier you choose and your preference for getting more datacenter or residential proxies, the price can be as low as $0.19/1K requests.
Services
Offering
Locations
19
Data parsing
Price
From $0.19 for 1K requests
Support
24/7 via LiveChat and email, Discord
Free trial
$5 free credit upon signing up or 7-day money-back option
6. Shifter – flexible scraper for diverse Amazon data needs
Shifter’s Amazon API is designed for extracting data points like search results, product details, categories, and seller profiles. With support for JSON outputs and features like JavaScript rendering and CAPTCHA solving, it ensures reliable data collection for complex tasks.
The API adjusts its pricing based on the type of proxies and requests, offering flexibility for users with varying scraping requirements. Shifter’s documentation and multi-language support make it a versatile choice for businesses seeking scalable Amazon scraping solutions.
The cost per 1K API calls for Shifter's $719.99 plan is approximately $0.072. API call charges vary based on the type of proxy and request. For datacenter proxies, a standard request counts as 1 API call, while a JavaScript rendering request counts as 5 API calls. For residential proxies, a standard request is charged as 10 API calls, and a JavaScript rendering request is charged as 25 API calls.
Services
Offering
Locations
10
Data parsing
Price
From $0.072 for 1K API calls
Support
24/7 via LiveChat, tickets
Free trial
7 days for companies
7. Octoparse – no-code Amazon scraper with templates
Octoparse is a no-code web scraping tool that simplifies Amazon data extraction through features like auto-detection and preset templates. Users can easily collect product details, prices, reviews, and ratings without requiring technical expertise.
To ensure reliability, Octoparse includes advanced features like IP rotation and CAPTCHA solving. Its intuitive interface and automation capabilities make it ideal for users looking for quick and efficient scraping solutions.
Octoparse’s Professional plan offers up to 250 tasks for $299 per month. A task in Octoparse refers to a saved workflow designed for scraping data from one or multiple websites with the same structure. These tasks enable users to automate and manage their data extraction processes efficiently.
Services
Offering
Locations
N/A
Data parsing
Price
From $1.20 for 1 API task
Support
Phone, email
Free trial
14 days or 5-day money-back option
8. Apify – versatile scraper with integration support
Apify offers a range of Amazon scraping tools, including the Amazon Scraper for extracting product details, prices, reviews, and ASINs. It supports multiple domains and uses IP rotation and CAPTCHA solving to ensure seamless data collection.
The tools provide structured outputs in JSON or CSV formats and integrate with platforms like Google Sheets and Slack. Apify’s scalable options are ideal for tasks like price monitoring, market research, and competitor analysis.
Services
Offering
Locations
N/A
Data parsing
Price
From $10 for 1K results
Support
24/7 via live chat, tickets, Discord
Free trial
$5 worth of trial usage
9. Nimble – AI-powered scraper with localized data options
Nimble’s Amazon Scraper API combines AI and natural language processing to extract data such as listings, real-time pricing, and customer reviews. With zip code-level targeting, it enables precise, localized data collection for businesses.
Its robust infrastructure includes built-in residential proxies and seamless cloud storage integration. Nimble is a powerful choice for tasks like inventory management, price monitoring, and trend analysis.
Nimble's Professional plan costs $3K and includes 3K credits. Pricing is further broken down into two key components: Infrastructure Residential proxies cost $6.10 per GB, while Platform API usage is charged at $1.7 per CPM (cost per 1,000 requests).
Services
Offering
Locations
N/A
Data parsing
Price
From $1.70 for 1K requests
Support
24/7 via LiveChat, email
Free trial
7 days
10. ScrapeStorm – user-friendly Amazon scraper for advanced workflows
ScrapeStorm simplifies Amazon data extraction with AI-powered Smart and Flowchart Modes, catering to both simple and complex tasks. Users can simulate actions like clicks and scrolling, while features like IP rotation and scheduling enhance scraping reliability.
Data can be exported in formats like Excel, CSV, or directly into databases, making ScrapeStorm a flexible choice for various needs. Its compatibility with Windows, Mac, and Linux ensures accessibility for a wide range of users.
ScrapeStorm's Premium plan offers unlimited scraping tasks and data exports, with no specified limit on the number of requests per task. This plan includes features such as IP rotation, scheduling, and priority email and phone support, making it suitable for users with extensive data extraction needs.
Services
Offering
Locations
N/A
Data parsing
Price
Entry plan from $49
Support
Email, ticket
Free trial
10 scraping tasks
Here’s a summary of the top Amazon scrapers in 2025:
1. Decodo
2. Oxylabs
3. Bright Data
4. ScraperAPI
5. Zyte
6. Shifter
7. Octoparse
8. Apify
9. Nimble
10. ScrapeStorm
To sum up
When choosing the right Amazon scraper, it’s essential to prioritize your specific needs and goals. For the best value and award-winning support, Decodo is a top choice. If you need premium performance and enterprise-grade reliability, Oxylabs excels with advanced features. For speed and efficiency, Bright Data offers the fastest solutions. Whatever your priorities, the providers in our list deliver excellent tools to extract valuable insights from Amazon.
Frequently asked questions
How to scrape Amazon ASIN?
To scrape Amazon ASINs, use a web scraping tool or API that extracts product information from Amazon's listings. Input the product page URL or search results URL into the scraper and receive various data, including the ASIN. Many scrapers, like Decodo’s eCommerce Scraping API, offer built-in functionality for ASIN extraction.
Is it legal to scrape from Amazon?
Make sure you access only publicly available data, avoid excessive requests that could strain the website’s servers, and use the data responsibly while adhering to copyright and data protection laws. Consulting legal counsel is advisable to ensure full compliance with relevant regulations for your specific use case. If you're wondering is scraping Amazon legal, it's essential to understand the legal nuances and best practices to avoid potential risks.
Can I scrape Amazon prices?
Of course! For non-technical users, APIs like Decodo’s eCommerce Scraping API offer a simple solution for scraping Amazon prices and tracking price fluctuations without the need for complex setups.