Some of the most popular shopping bots

There are many different shopping bots out there and while their benefits are generally the same, their purpose can differ. In this section, we’ll go over some of the most popular bots and briefly talk about each of them. Ready? Let’s go!

SnapTravel

Love traveling but not the planning of it? SnapTravel is a great option for those who are looking to spend as little time organizing their trip as possible. All you have to do is enter the details of your trip, and the bot will find the best match and deal. You can either go to their website or download their bot to one of the given messaging apps.

Birdie

This helpful little buddy goes out into the wild and gathers product suggestions based on detailed reviews, ranking, and preferences. You won’t have to spend hours sifting through various reviews. It’s a simple and effective bot that also has an option to download it to your preferred messaging app.

Operator

Operator brings US-based companies and brands to you, making the buying process much easier. You won’t have to worry about researching ways of getting items from the US because they’re simply not available at your location. It’s not only a huge relief, but it also shows the need for US products and the difficulties of getting them.

Masha.ai

A super convenient and free bot that gives you easy access to your favorite shops and brands, their best and hottest deals on products and services. You can install it directly to your texting app and always be on top of the latest exclusive deals!

ChatShopper

ChatShopper offers a 24/7 shopping assistant called Emma. This handy bot helps you find items online. The process is very simple — just give Emma a keyword that describes the item you’re looking for. This bot will come back in seconds with the best possible matches for your inquiry — from the shiniest accessories to the most fashionable clothes.

SMSBump

SMSBump offers you a great new way to engage with your audience through SMS marketing. You can customize your automated message any way you want — abandoned cart notifications, shipping information, or simply reconnecting with a customer. Knowing that over 90,000 customers are using this bot, it may be worthwhile to check it out. Alternatively, you can use Messente to send bulk sms updates.

Yellow Messenger

This innovative software lets you build your own bot and integrate it with your chosen social media platform. Or build full-fledged apps to automate various areas of your business — HR, customer support, customer engagement, or commerce. Not the easiest software on the block, but definitely worth the effort.

Kick Bot Shop

Another cool tool you can use to build your bot. The difference between Kick Bot Shop and Yellow Messenger is that the former focuses on the conversational part of commerce. Sellers can choose from various options to customize their bots — from Q&A to memes (yeap, memes). This bot provider lets you approach your target audience from a different angle.